Initial claim denial rates put revenue cycle in tough spot

Rising claim denial rates are making it as difficult as ever to ensure a smooth healthcare revenue cycle, a recent analysis of healthcare financial data shows.

Kodiak Solutions drew data from over 2,100 hospitals and 300,000 physicians using its revenue cycle analytics platform to manage net revenue and revenue cycle performance. The analysis of the data revealed trouble for revenue cycle management.

The initial claim denial rate increased by 2.4% in 2024 to a rate of 11.81% of claims. This rate even increased as healthcare providers managed to reduce the rate of initial claim denials related to authorization issues.

The rate of initial claim denials related to authorization issues fell by 7.7% in 2024, the analysis found.

Meanwhile, the analysis revealed that 2024 claim denials related to questions of medical necessity and requests for more information increased by 5% and 5.4%, respectively.

While initial claim denial rates are rising, a large percentage of those denials are eventually overturned and paid. That percentage could be as high as half of initially denied claims, according to data from Premier Inc.

On top of growing claim denial rates, healthcare providers also saw slower payments from patients. Providers collected about $3 less for every $100 that insured patients owed for their care, the analysis found.

The collection rate was 34.46% of accounts owed by insured patients in 2024, down from the self-pay rate of 37.58% in 2023.

Overall, accounts receivable (A/R) increased. The analysis showed true A/R days growing by 5.2% year-over-year.

The problem with initial claim denials Claim denials are a major issue for the healthcare revenue cycle. Yet, overall rates continue to increase despite investments from providers to curb denials, says Matt Szaflarski, vice president of revenue cycle intelligence at Kodiak. Healthcare payers are seemingly denying claims at first to slow reimbursements to medical providers, he suggested. And while most claims are ultimately paid, healthcare providers are spending a lot of resources to overturn initial claim denials, as slower turnaround squeezes cash flow. It can be challenging to determine why certain claim denial reason codes are increasing more than others, particularly for issues with medical necessity and requests for more information. "Changing payor policies and billing rules often generate spikes in denials as providers hurry to modify workflows to comply with the new rules of the game," Szaflarski stated. "Specifically, on Request for Information denials, there appears to be a more prevalent practice for payors to request itemized statements for high-dollar claims from providers." Meanwhile, healthcare providers have invested heavily in ways to streamline prior authorizations to prevent claim denials and improve timely access to care. Still, prior authorizations continue to be one of the most burdensome payer rules and regulations to manage for providers. "There is certainly not less burden on providers relative to prior authorizations," said Szaflarski. "As denials have increased, providers have increased investment and focus on prior authorizations to reduce the risk of revenue leakage. This includes tighter policy enforcement on delaying elective procedures if authorization is not obtained." These investments point to some revenue cycle improvements when it comes to prior authorization troubles. However, the problem with claim denials seems to have just shifted to other denial reason codes. "It's been a relatively steady growth over the last couple of years, but the challenge is that initial denials continue to grow year over year despite significant investments made by providers," Szaflarski explained.