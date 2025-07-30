Ambience Healthcare secures $243M for AI clinical documentation

Co-led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the round included participation from existing investors, such as the OpenAI Startup Fund and Optum Ventures, and new investors Frist Cressey Ventures, Town Hall Ventures, Smash Capital, Georgian and Founders Circle Capital.

Ambient Healthcare's platform is built on proprietary AI reasoning models that enable clinical documentation, coding and clinical workflow support. The platform leverages ambient listening to automate documentation, providing clinicians with specialty-specific chart summaries. It also provides suggestions for Hierarchical Condition Categories , E/M levels and ICD-10 and CPT codes in real time. With the new funds, the company plans to expand the AI platform across health systems and advance product delivery.

Clinical documentation is a trenchant issue in healthcare, contributing to inefficient workflows and rising provider burnout. AI is proving helpful in mitigating this challenge, particularly ambient AI documentation tools. Data from 2024 reveals that clinicians who use ambient AI clinical documentation tools reported positive outcomes, with 43.5% noting decreased time on clinical documentation after visits.

The Ambience Healthcare platform not only aims to ease clinical documentation and coding burdens, but it also aims to personalize the provider experience. It is also designed to adapt to different priorities and workflows across more than 100 specialties, including oncology, psychiatry and emergency medicine. The platform integrates directly into health system EHRs, according to the company.

"When we first backed Ambience at the seed, we saw the potential for their ambient AI product to be the wedge into a number of essential clinical workflows over time," said Julie Yoo, general partner at a16z, in the news release. "In a space now crowded with point solutions, the exceptional team at Ambience has executed impressively over the years by expanding into a robust platform, grounded in real clinical needs -- tailored to subspecialties, trusted by frontline providers, and delivering clear value to health systems."

Numerous health systems, including Cleveland Clinic, UCSF Health and Houston Methodist, use the platform. A 2025 KLAS report shows that while most customers noted the vendor's ability to deliver new technology based on client feedback and expressed satisfaction with the platform's EHR integration, some want deeper integration.

