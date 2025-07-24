How to request patient consent for using ambient listening

Although patients are generally comfortable with their providers using ambient listening for clinical documentation, there's room to improve in terms of getting patient consent for using the AI, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open.

Particularly, healthcare organizations should prioritize multiple touchpoints for getting patient consent and letting patients provide consent for certain types of care encounters and not for others, the researchers recommended.

Ambient listening is a form of generative AI that was designed to ease the EHR documentation burden that's long contributed to provider burnout. Ambient documentation listens to clinical encounters and uses the audio recording to generate an EHR note.

Most leading EHR vendors have created ambient documentation tools within their systems, and the provider organizations that have deployed them report serious improvements in their burnout rates.

But what about the patient on the other side of that encounter? The researchers noted that there's potential for medical errors and cybersecurity incidents associated with ambient documentation. These risks directly impact the patient, drawing attention to patient perceptions of the tool and granting of informed consent.

This latest report, based on initial ambient AI rollout in ambulatory practices within an academic medical center, found that patients can see the tool's utility but want clarity when giving their consent.

Ambient listening boosts documentation and experience Attitudes around ambient listening among the study's patient participants were generally positive, with 74.8% saying they are comfortable or very comfortable with their provider using it during a medical encounter. Factors like high trust in their providers, the level of detail given when being asked for consent and knowing the intended use for the tool all swayed patient acceptance. Positive patient attitudes likely stem from the perceived benefits of ambient documentation. Patients agreed that the technology could reduce provider burden, support better clinical decision-making and facilitate stronger patient-provider communication. Still, healthcare organizations should still be aware that patients have their concerns with the technology, just as they view AI as a whole with some caution.

Patients weary of AI security, health equity implications Although patients acknowledge the numerous benefits ambient listening can have on their healthcare encounters, they still have their hesitations. For instance, patient respondents said they were worried about the privacy and security of these systems, as well as the legal liability if ambient documentation leads to a medical error. Patient respondents also expressed concerns about health equity, such as when a Spanish-speaking patient is in a room with ambient AI that cannot understand Spanish. Indeed, when considering these factors more closely, patients are more likely to second-guess their decision to consent to ambient documentation. According to the report, patients given a basic overview of the technology were more likely to give their consent for its use than those given more detailed information about AI features, data storage and corporate involvement (81.6% versus 55.3% granting permission).