Athenahealth says open ecosystem is core to EHR integration 

For Athenahealth, an open ecosystem is a core strategy when integrating applications with its EHR platform. As part of this effort, Athenahealth and Suki announced earlier this month the general availability of Ambient Notes, an ambient AI documentation tool that integrates with Athenahealth's EHR platform.

"The deep integration means that notes aren’t just created ambiently; they’re seamlessly staged and pushed directly into the EHR without manual intervention," said Punit Soni, founder and CEO of Suki.

Suki is the first ambient AI partner with general availability for Athenahealth's entire customer base. Other Ambient Notes partners in the Athenahealth Marketplace include Abridge and iScribe AI, which will be next to general availability, according to Paul Brient, chief product officer at Athenahealth.

Of roughly 50 companies offering products like Ambient Notes, 25 offer Ambient Notes in the Athenahealth Marketplace, Brient said in an interview.

"When you're in Athena, you can have Athena generate the note from the provider-patient conversation and not have to go to another application or buy another application from another company," Brient explained.

How Ambient Notes works Since the two companies partnered together seven years ago, clinicians have used Athenahealth's Ambient Notes in more than 60,000 encounters to document patient visits, according to a press release. The integration of Suki's ambient technology aims to help clinicians with clinical documentation, coding, patient summaries and staging orders. "Now we have a world where the EHR can be fully intelligent, and it can understand the totality of what's going on with the patient," Brient said. Suki said so far more than 2,000 clinicians have reduced their time spent on administrative tasks and reduced after-hours clinical documentation, with Suki Assistant generating more than 2 million clinical encounters, according to the company. The tool is also available via the AthenaOne mobile app. In a press release, Dr. Janelle Smith, an internal medicine primary care provider at Springfield Health Clinic in Illinois, shared that she no longer spends time on documentation in the clinic on weekends because she can now use Ambient Notes for "close to 90-100 percent same-day note completion." Despite the improvements to a physician’s workflow, ambient AI adoption is still a challenge, according to Brient. However, the benefits may eventually increase usage. He said Ambient Notes, for example, makes it easier for physicians to write notes sooner rather than putting them off, which can speed up their revenue cycle and allow them to bill more promptly. "The EHR can be there as a helpful companion along the side and can take care of all the administrative work and get things documented, and [the more that it can] keep the physician out of compliance trouble or coding trouble, or whatever kind of trouble that the administrative work might impose upon them, the better," Brient said.