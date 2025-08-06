KLAS: Training and governance needed to address EHR burnout

A new report from health IT insights firm KLAS Research details the connection between electronic health records and burnout and highlights how artificial intelligence and education can improve work-life balance for physicians.

KLAS interviewed more than 35,000 physicians to measure their EHR satisfaction. The guidebook is based on the firm's Arch Collaborative EHR Experience Survey, which includes data from 216 healthcare organizations between 2022 and 2025.

The survey covered physicians' pain points when using EHRs and discusses how ambient speech could alleviate these obstacles. It found that 1 in 3 physicians among respondents experienced symptoms of burnout. Of these doctors, more than half attributed burnout to EHRs. Meanwhile, 33% of the physicians that reported EHR burnout said they were likely to leave their organization in the next two years.

KLAS did not reveal which EHR platform respondents were using.

The report also revealed that less than half of physicians believe their organization has done a great job implementing, training and supporting the EHR.

EHR pain points: the documentation dilemma The report cited excessive documentation as a common issue among physicians. It suggested that clinician roles prioritize administrative work over clinical care. In another KLAS report in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health, close to 75% of burned out physicians called out EHR documentation as the reason for their burnout. KLAS also cited messages as a key pain point with 47% of ambulatory care physicians reporting excessive message burden. "High message volume and unclear response-time expectations are major contributors to burnout among ambulatory care physicians," the KLAS authors wrote. "Many physicians set overly demanding personal standards; those who feel confident in their message management and response times report significantly less burnout." In the report, a physician noted how messages sent as a request to add decision tools or create order sets sometimes disappear, or an anonymous message comes back saying the task will not be completed. Interoperability also holds back physicians from accessing external patient data, the report revealed. "Regardless of EHR vendor, interoperability is a major pain point for physicians amid an already painful EHR experience," the authors wrote. In addition, 82% of respondents cited slow loading within EHRs as the top reason for physician dissatisfaction with EHR infrastructure, and 62% cited a slow login process.