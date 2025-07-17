Ambient speech improves EHR satisfaction, KLAS report says

Investments in ambient speech technology have surged in healthcare organizations hoping to relieve documentation burden in burned out providers over the past year. According to KLAS Research's recent report, many U.S. organizations have at least piloted ambient speech solutions for clinical note creation.

These investments could alleviate both financial and resource demands. Nearly 75% of burned out physicians blame their burnout partly on EHR documentation, per a report from the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health. And the cost to healthcare organizations is considerable: Researchers estimate that primary care physician turnover alone is linked to $979 million in excess healthcare spending annually in the U.S.

KLAS findings: the impact of ambient speech KLAS Research surveyed over 900 physicians and advanced practice providers across 24 organizations to evaluate ambient speech technology's impact on clinical documentation. Providers reported to KLAS that ambient speech tools reduced their charting burden, allowing them to move away from the computer to spend more time with patients face-to-face. Further findings include a gain of 13.7 points in net EHR experience score, as well as 13-point gains in efficiency, usability, and patient-centered care perception scores. One physician called ambient speech "the single best experience" they have had documenting. According to HIMSS, 54% of clinicians overall say ambient speech is helpful — rising to 79% in larger systems. KLAS research aligns with this, documenting a 12-point drop in burnout scores in its Arch Collaborative Impact Report: Ambient Speech Outcomes 2025. The survey also showed a positive impact on provider wellness. "I have gained such work-life balance; once I get home, I feel like I can disconnect and focus on my young, growing family. I am so thankful to [this ambient speech solution] for allowing me this freedom," one physician said. Users reported spending 12% less time in after-hours documentation, and 11% fewer respondents identified the EHR as a major burnout contributor after adopting ambient speech. Of note, only Epic users were surveyed in this report. Because Epic has strong useability scores at baseline, changes may be different for users of a different EHR. Ambient speech tools analyzed in the survey included Microsoft DAX Copilot, Abridge, Ambience Healthcare, DeepScribe and Nabla.

Evaluating the return on ambient speech investment Organizations consistently reported positive outcomes from ambient speech adoption. Ten out of 11 saw improved EHR experience scores at their organization. Nine of 11 reported increased provider efficiency, while nine of 12 observed decreased burnout scores. KLAS cautioned that the majority of physicians do not see ambient speech as a justification to increase patient loads, even to offset costs. It highlights one case where an organization allowed providers to decide on adding more patients, warning against mandatory increases in workloads.