Healthcare remains costliest industry for breaches at $7.42M

Healthcare remains the costliest industry for data breaches, with each breach costing an average of $7.42 million, IBM found in its 2025 "Cost of a Data Breach" report. Despite maintaining the top position for the 14th consecutive year, healthcare saw a reduction from last year's average cost of $9.77 million.

Ponemon Institute conducted the benchmark research on behalf of IBM. Researchers studied 600 organizations impacted by data breaches between March 2024 and February 2025, across 17 industries and 16 countries, and interviewed more than 3,400 security and C-suite business leaders. It is important to note that healthcare accounted for just 2% of the studied organizations.

Across all industries included in the report, the global average dropped to $4.44 million per breach, a 9% decrease from the 2024 report. Researchers attributed the global decline in breach costs to faster identification and containment, which was partially driven by AI and automation.

Despite the global cost savings, the U.S. remains an expensive locale to experience a data breach. In this year's report, average breach costs in the U.S. rose by 9% to $10.22 million, which the report attributed to higher regulatory fines and containment costs.