Healthcare leaders make strides with cyber resilience: Report

As cyberthreats continue to impact healthcare organizations, leaders are increasingly turning their focus to cyber resilience efforts, enabling them to respond and recover quickly in the face of a cybersecurity incident. A new report from managed security service provider LevelBlue, formerly AT&T Cybersecurity, found that 61% of surveyed healthcare organizations reported aligning their cybersecurity teams with lines of business, signifying that cyber resilience is increasingly seen as a business imperative.

LevelBlue surveyed 220 healthcare leaders who work in the C-suite or report directly to the C-suite. Nearly a third of respondents said their organizations had suffered a breach in the past 12 months, and nearly half said they were experiencing a significantly higher volume of attacks.

These increased threats and breaches could be the driver behind the increased emphasis on cyber resilience, the report suggested. Nearly 60% of respondents said that leadership roles within their organizations are now measured against cybersecurity key performance indicators.

Despite a positive shift toward incorporating cyber resilience measures into daily operations, security blind spots remain, as exemplified by the steady breach volumes. AI-powered threats and other sophisticated tactics are keeping healthcare cybersecurity leaders watchful.