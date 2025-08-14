How real-time data empowers ‘healthy’ nursing units at HCA

Support for nurses is critical to mitigating the impending nursing shortage. This support can take many forms, ranging from implementing virtual nursing programs to offering clinical decision-support tools.

At HCA Healthcare, nursing support is offered in numerous ways, including a data-driven tool that allows leaders to quickly and easily assess the 'health' of their unit at the shift level. The technology, called the CNC Resource Tool, has been live in acute care units for one year.

In a recent interview, Sammie Mosier, HCA's chief nursing executive, shared that the tool leverages data to provide insight into unit operations, enabling nursing leaders to step in and help nurses who need assistance during a shift without sacrificing patient care.

HCA nurses appear to be embracing the tool, which is modeled after the health system's COVID-19 patient tracker. Spurred by high adoption rates, the health system is continuing to refine and scale the tool.

HOW DOES THE TOOL WORK? According to Mosier, the CNC Resource Tool was created to support the work of HCA's clinical nurse coordinators (CNCs), who are equivalent to the charge nurse in most hospitals. These leaders guide nurses through their shift, managing unit operations, patient throughput and clinician workflow. To perform their duties effectively, CNCs require insight into the needs of the overall units and individual nurses, which is precisely what the tool provides. It aggregates key metrics like shift changes, nurse breaks, missing assessments and patient medication schedules to show areas where the CNC can step in to support their team members. This is one tool in our tool belt that helps us continue to build our culture around nursing, and just using their voice to help really determine where to reprioritize things is really what led to that success. Sammie MosierChief nursing executive at HCA Healthcare For instance, Mosier explained that CNCs can use the tools to see admission and discharge data and how many nurses have taken their breaks. This allows them to ensure nurses get appropriate breaks without creating patient throughput hurdles. The tool also enables CNCs to monitor nurses who may be falling behind in their tasks. "So, they can proactively reach out to that nurse and say, 'Hey, I see you didn't give a med to patient in room X. I'm going to jump in and help you with that and catch you up,'" Mosier said. "[The tool gives the CNCs] a true view of the unit activity and then where they need to spend their time."

DEVELOPING AND IMPLEMENTING THE TOOL HCA Healthcare began developing the tool after its corporate CNC Council highlighted the need for better visibility across acute care units. Instead of developing a new tool from scratch, health system leaders decided to leverage an existing COVID-19 patient tracker tool. "What the tool offers us is the ability to see real-time data," Mosier said. "So, our teams can pull it up, and they can look at their hospital and see how many patients have COVID and how many were discharged. It just gives us a lot of insight so that we can make operational decisions." HCA's Information Technology Group (ITG) worked closely with the CNCs to adapt the patient tracker. Together, they decided that a mobile app versus a dashboard platform would be most beneficial for CNCs, as CNCs could access the tool in real time and on the go. The CNCs also helped determine the data points the tool would aggregate and analyze. "They're the experts, and we were able to work with our experts in our ITG department to surface that data and to bring that all together to benefit our team," Mosier noted. Once the tool was developed, HCA conducted a pilot and refined it based on user feedback. Then, in 2024, they scaled the tool's deployment across HCA's med-surg units, including medical, surgical and specialty units. Even though the tool is designed to be highly intuitive, Mosier said that the health system communicated about the tool's capabilities extensively and trained CNCs on how best to use it. In addition, CNCs were invited to 'office hours' to hear about how their peers were leveraging the tool. "The biggest challenge was making sure that the right people had the right access," Mosier said. "And so, that goes back to making sure that our CNCs are identified clearly in their role."