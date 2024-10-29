EHR integration drives ambient speech purchasing decisions

Strong EHR integration is a main deciding factor for healthcare organizations adopting ambient speech technology, according to a KLAS report.

The report examines feedback from 80 organizations that are making or have recently made ambient speech purchasing decisions between January 2024 and August 2024. Of the 80 organizations, 14 had not decided on a vendor at the time of the survey.

Nuance, Abridge lead with Epic integration and flexibility

Nuance and Abridge were the vendors most considered and selected in the data sample. Respondents highlighted the vendors' Epic Workshop partnerships, which support Epic integration of ambient speech technology.

Interviewed Epic organizations (who made up 56% of the report's data sample) said that EHR integration of ambient speech technology is highly beneficial.

Nuance (a Microsoft company) was considered in almost 80% of validated purchase decisions. The vendor is well-established in the clinical documentation intelligence and dictation markets, with products such as Dragon Medical One.

In fact, 21 organizations said their existing relationship with Nuance was a primary reason for considering its ambient speech product. Ultimately, 14 of these organizations implemented the tool.

Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance is also a significant consideration factor for organizations, with several respondents indicating confidence in the product's future due to Microsoft's reputation and resources.

Organizations that considered but did not choose Nuance most often said cost was a barrier to implementation.

Epic organizations who selected Abridge's ambient speech offering noted its maturity and functionality, including auditing features. Several respondents also said Abridge's competitive pricing was a reason for selection.

Organizations appreciate that Abridge is a physician-led vendor, which helps the company better understand clinician needs. Further, a few respondents reported that since Abridge is a newer company, they found the vendor highly flexible and accommodating.

Two non-Epic organizations assessed but did not select Abridge as they felt other ambient speech products would support better EHR integration.