Governance gaps curb mobile device potential in healthcare

Shared-use mobile devices are becoming increasingly valuable in clinical settings, but governance and operational gaps may prevent healthcare organizations from realizing the full potential of widespread mobile adoption. Survey data published by digital identity security company Imprivata showed that while 92% of survey respondents consider mobile devices essential to care delivery, 44% lack a formal policy to manage mobile device use and allocation.

Vanson Bourne, a market research firm, conducted the survey on behalf of Imprivata. Researchers surveyed 400 individuals from acute care facilities in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, including IT decision makers and clinical leaders.

Benefits of mobile devices in clinical settings According to the report, shared-use mobile devices save facilities an average of $1.1 million per year compared to organizations that assign individual devices or have bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies. What's more, 99% of respondents expect to increase shared-use devices over the next two years. The reported benefits of using mobile devices in care settings partially explain the uptick in adoption. For example, 67% of respondents reported enhanced coordination and communication, and 54% reported accelerated patient care. Additionally, respondents reported anecdotal benefits of mobile devices in clinical care, such as reduced burnout and improved clinician satisfaction. IT decision makers also reported benefits for their teams, including increased alignment with regulations, improved asset management and cost savings. More than 90% of the survey respondents agreed that shared devices deliver a greater return on investment than BYOD. "For IT teams, shared mobile devices reduce manual workload, which frees them to focus on more engaging, high priority projects that deliver high value to the organization," the report stated.