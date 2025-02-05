Top healthcare cybersecurity vendors win Best in KLAS awards

KLAS Research announced its annual Best in KLAS software and services solutions winners for 2025, which included several healthcare cybersecurity and privacy vendors. A Best in KLAS designation represents the top-rated products and services that help healthcare organizations deliver better care, based on metrics like loyalty, operations, value and strength of partnerships.

In the security and privacy segment of the report, KLAS evaluated vendors across access management, identity management, healthcare internet of things (IoT) security, patient privacy monitoring, security and privacy consulting services, and security and privacy managed services.

All rankings are scored on a 100-point scale and are based on customer responses to several ratings questions.

Imprivata achieved Best in KLAS for access management, with a score of 88.1. This ranking differs from 2024, when Duo won the category with a score of 89.6. In 2025, Duo followed Imprivata with a score of 83.2.

Identity platform SailPoint won Best in KLAS under the identity management umbrella, with a score of 81.

Identity and access management remains a crucial focus area for healthcare organizations, and it can be a challenge for large organizations that have to protect a variety of systems. For example, the Change Healthcare cyberattack occurred in part due to the absence of multifactor authentication on a Change Healthcare Citrix portal.

Healthcare IoT security is also a focus for healthcare organizations as they work to manage a high volume of interconnected systems and devices. Claroty xDome, formerly Medigate, achieved Best in KLAS in this category in 2025 with a score of 95.4.

This year marks the fifth year in a row that Claroty xDome was recognized as Best in KLAS. Other notable vendors in this space include Cynerio, Armis and Ordr.

Bluesight, formerly Protenus, ranked Best in KLAS for patient privacy monitoring, while Tw-Security achieved the designation for security and privacy consulting services. Fortified Health Security won Best in KLAS for security and privacy managed services.

Both Tw-Security and Fortified Health Security were also recognized by KLAS in a 2024 report that highlighted healthcare cybersecurity consulting firms. Clients reported high levels of satisfaction with both firms, and two-thirds of organizations currently engaging with the six firms mentioned in the report said they are likely to expand use of managed services.

Overall, the Best in KLAS winners represent top-rated vendors in their respective spaces, providing insights to prospective clients as cyberthreats continue to overwhelm the sector.

Jill McKeon has covered healthcare cybersecurity and privacy news since 2021.