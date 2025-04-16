KLAS: Top data analytics platforms for payers

Data analytics platforms offer healthcare payers a way to aggregate and benchmark claims data -- promising lower costs, improved patient outcomes and easy-to-use data dashboards. KLAS Research took its first look at payer customer experiences with data analytics vendors in an April 2025 report.

"Faced with the financial and staffing constraints currently pervasive in healthcare, payer organizations are continually looking to reduce costs and improve outcomes for their members," KLAS explained.

"To do so, many payer organizations are relying on data analytics solutions to provide strong data visibility, which helps them create efficiencies and make more informed decisions."

Since KLAS' research into data analytics vendors is in its early stages, the new report shared performance data for just three vendors. KLAS said it intends to collect data on other vendors in future reports.

MedInsight, the 2025 Best in KLAS winner for data analytics platforms for payers, received an overall performance score of 85.8. Respondents reported high use rates for several of the platform's capabilities, including analytics, advanced analytics, data ingestion and data management.

Respondents reported valuing MedInsight's transparency into the back end and the solution's ease of use. Customers also reported high satisfaction related to the platform's financial performance, claims analysis, utilization management and employer group insight tools.

Users generally praised MedInsight's support and partnership. MedInsight also recently launched a cloud-based platform.

"MedInsight’s new cloud-based platform is of high interest to customers -- a few interviewed customers report having migrated to it, and they appreciate the platform’s quicker access to data," the report stated.

"However, some have been waiting significantly longer than expected to transition and want the vendor to provide more realistic timelines."

KLAS also assessed MedeAnalytics, which received a score of 87.1 and high capability adoption rates for analytics and data ingestion.

"Interviewed MedeAnalytics customers are satisfied with the system and its capabilities and report fairly broad adoption of functionality," the report stated. "Notably, all respondents use the data-ingestion capabilities to tie multiple claims to a single admission."

Respondents reported high rates of satisfaction with the vendor's account managers and the vendor's responsiveness. They pointed out room for improvement when it came to the vendor's training program, and some wanted more recommendations for lowering costs and improving health outcomes.

The third assessed vendor, Clarify Health Solutions, had very limited data. The report indicated narrow adoption of the vendor's system, but respondents were generally happy with their services.

Other vendors that offer data analytics platforms for payers include CareJourney, which was acquired by Arcadia in 2024, Cedar Gate Technologies and Cognizant. KLAS said it would analyze additional vendors as more performance data becomes available.

Jill McKeon has covered healthcare cybersecurity and privacy news since 2021.