2025 Best in KLAS highlights ClosedLoop for healthcare AI

Health IT vendors Dimensional Insight and ClosedLoop emerged as healthcare AI and analytics leaders in the 2025 "Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report, which recognizes the top vendors for solutions, services and management consulting offered to providers and health plans in 2024.

KLAS compiled the annual report based on information from over 23,000 evaluations representing the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from upward of 6,000 healthcare organizations.

Data and Analytics Platforms Dimensional Insight ranked first across the Data and Analytics Platforms category, with 100% of interviewed customers agreeing that the vendor keeps all promises for its Gateway Platform. Innovaccer and Epic came in second and third, respectively, for overall performance in this category. Notably, 100% of Epic customers reported that the tool is part of their long-term plans.

Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions ClosedLoop ranked first for overall performance in the Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions category. ClosedLoop offers a healthcare data platform that aims to help organizations drive outcomes and lower costs. All interviewed customers said that the vendor kept all promises and agreed that they would purchase the tool again. Epic came in second in this category for its Cognitive Computing product, with 100% of customers agreeing the tool is part of their long-term strategy.

Data and Analytics Services Healthcare management consultant Chartis came in first for Data and Analytics Services, followed closely by Prominence and Nordic. All interviewed customers from Chartis, Nordic and Prominence said they would buy the service again. Additionally, 100% of Chartis and Nordic clients said the services exceeded their expectations.