2025 Best in KLAS highlights ClosedLoop for healthcare AI
The 2025 'Best in KLAS: Software and Services' report ranked health IT vendor ClosedLoop first for overall performance in the Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions category.
Health IT vendors Dimensional Insight and ClosedLoop emerged as healthcare AI and analytics leaders in the 2025 "Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report, which recognizes the top vendors for solutions, services and management consulting offered to providers and health plans in 2024.
KLAS compiled the annual report based on information from over 23,000 evaluations representing the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from upward of 6,000 healthcare organizations.
Data and Analytics Platforms
Dimensional Insight ranked first across the Data and Analytics Platforms category, with 100% of interviewed customers agreeing that the vendor keeps all promises for its Gateway Platform. Innovaccer and Epic came in second and third, respectively, for overall performance in this category. Notably, 100% of Epic customers reported that the tool is part of their long-term plans.
Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions
ClosedLoop ranked first for overall performance in the Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions category. ClosedLoop offers a healthcare data platform that aims to help organizations drive outcomes and lower costs. All interviewed customers said that the vendor kept all promises and agreed that they would purchase the tool again.
Epic came in second in this category for its Cognitive Computing product, with 100% of customers agreeing the tool is part of their long-term strategy.
Data and Analytics Services
Healthcare management consultant Chartis came in first for Data and Analytics Services, followed closely by Prominence and Nordic. All interviewed customers from Chartis, Nordic and Prominence said they would buy the service again. Additionally, 100% of Chartis and Nordic clients said the services exceeded their expectations.
Payer Data Analytics Platforms
In first place for the Data Analytics Platforms (Payer) category was MedInsight, with an overall performance score of 89.6 out of 100. Coming in second place was MedeAnalytics, which scored 87.1. All interviewed clients of both vendors said that the data analytics platforms were part of their long-term plans.
"Ultimately, healthcare affects the people we love: parents, grandparents, children, friends," Adam Gale, CEO and co-founder of KLAS Research, said in an emailed statement. "Every improvement in healthcare circles back to benefit the people we care about most deeply. For me, that is why the frustration and exertion of improving healthcare will always be worth it."
Hannah Nelson has been covering news related to health information technology and health data interoperability since 2020.