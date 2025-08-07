Trump's pharma import tariffs threaten drug pricing, generics

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he plans to impose tariffs of up to 250% on pharmaceutical imports over the next 18 months. The proposed import tariffs would start "small" but then be raised to 150% and then to 250% in "one and a half years maximum."

Given that the pharmaceutical supply chain heavily relies on foreign-made ingredients and finished products, experts warn that implementing pharmaceutical import tariffs would sharply increase drug prices, destabilize the generic drug market and curb research and development (R&D) efforts.

"The cost of medication will rise in the face of tariffs, especially for medications whose manufacturing largely occurs overseas," Kyle Faget, J.D., partner and co-chair of the Health Care Practice Group at Foley & Lardner, said in an interview.

Drug pricing According to an Ernst & Young report, a 25% tariff alone could increase U.S. drug spending by an estimated $51 billion annually, which would boost U.S. prices by as much as 12.9%. With the proposed 250% tariff, the financial impact would be significantly larger. Despite growing interest in reshoring, only 12% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are produced in the U.S., with three domestic manufacturers accounting for 10% of that output. Bridging that gap would require a large amount of capital and years of effort to build out domestic manufacturing capabilities at scale. "The money to support a manufacturing build-out in the U.S. has to come from somewhere, so drug prices will increase," Faget asserted. With limited domestic capacity and no quick fixes available, manufacturers are likely to pass on the added costs caused by import tariffs to insurers and patients.

Generics Generic drugs are especially vulnerable under Trump's proposed tariff structure. Roughly 83% of the top 100 prescribed generics in the U.S. depend on imports, with antibiotics and antivirals among the most at risk. Most generics consumed in the U.S. are made in India, Israel and parts of Europe -- often using raw materials sourced from China. These drugs are then shipped to the U.S. as finished products or processed locally into final dosage forms. Protected by patents, branded pharmaceutical companies typically operate with profit margins of 30–50%, providing a bigger financial cushion to withstand tariff hikes. Generic manufacturers, on the other hand, operate on margins as low as 5%, leaving far less of a buffer. "These low-margin products truly depend on the cost benefits associated with manufacturing in other countries," Faget confirmed. "I foresee generic drugs being impacted the most if the tariffs are put in place." If imposed, the increased cost of manufacturing could make some generics economically unviable and, in turn, limit access to life-saving medications for millions of people.