Top 10 metro areas for manufacturing biologics in 2026

Amidst a $350 billion biopharma manufacturing investment boom and President Trump's ongoing push for American reindustrialization, nationwide skilled labor shortages and recent federal policy changes threaten the growth of manufacturing biologics in the United States, a new analysis shows.

According to the insights report published this week by Global Location Strategies (GLS), recent federal policy changes to trade and immigration laws also greatly impact U.S.-based production.

Additionally, the report outlines the leading U.S. metropolitan areas ripe for biopharma investment in 2026, with Raleigh, Salt Lake City and Chapel Hill ranked as the top three.

The report draws on more than a dozen public and private sources to evaluate the competitiveness of all 387 metropolitan areas across the country in therapeutic biologics manufacturing.

GLS analyzed over 120 data points across various categories, including workforce strength, talent pipeline, innovation ecosystem, industry presence, business environment, logistics infrastructure and quality of life.

Each factor was divided into weighted subcategories and scored to capture the non-financial elements that influence the success of a therapeutic biologics manufacturing project.

Of all the metropolitan areas, only 33 had the labor base (at least 1,750 biopharma workers) to support new large-scale biologics facilities, the report found.

Top 10 metro areas for manufacturing biologics While legacy hubs like New York, Boston and San Diego remain key anchors, the report ranked the following metropolitan areas based on their suitability for supporting new or expanded therapeutic biologics manufacturing, as well as their estimated annual operational costs. Raleigh–Cary, NC. Annual operating cost: $50.7M. Salt Lake City–Murray, UT. Annual operating cost: $47.3M. Durham–Chapel Hill, NC. Annual operating cost: $51.6M. Philadelphia–Camden–Wilmington, PA–NJ–DE–MD. Annual operating cost: $55.9M. Indianapolis–Carmel–Greenwood, IN. Annual operating cost: $50.7M. Madison, WI. Annual operating cost: $50.6M. Houston–Pasadena–The Woodlands, TX. Annual operating cost: $48.5M. Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, TX. Annual operating cost: $47.4M. Phoenix–Mesa–Chandler, AZ. Annual operating cost: $50.3M. Boston–Cambridge–Newton, MA–NH. Annual operating cost: $72.7M. Despite being edged out by higher operating expenses, six other locations were named in the report for being "competitive alternatives", including the following: Austin–Round Rock–San Marcos, TX, Charlotte–Concord–Gastonia, NC–SC Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, FL St. Louis, MO–IL Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater, FL Due to affordable industrial land and expanding talent pools, GLS also identified Cincinnati, OH, as a fast-rising contender. Skilled workforce shortages -- exacerbated by recent changes in federal immigration rules -- and Trump's tariffs are among the main factors shaping investment in biologics manufacturing in the United States, the report noted. Together, these challenges are reshaping the geography of American drug production, influencing where companies deploy capital and expand production.

Trade and pricing policies Trump's long-promised, sweeping tariff policy ended decades of near-zero import duties on pharmaceuticals, creating major challenges for many drugmakers. At the beginning of this month, the Trump administration imposed a 100% tariff on imported branded and patented drugs as part of a continued effort to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing. While companies that commit to and show progress on reshoring projects are exempt from the tariffs, many of the largest global drug manufacturers, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, already have U.S.-based facilities or plan to build them. As of 2024, there were nearly 6,000 FDA-registered biologics facilities worldwide, with roughly 90% located domestically, according to FDA data included in the report. And yet, 91% of biologics sold in the U.S. are imported, highlighting a critical supply chain issue. The report warns that "margins are likely to tighten regardless of whether production is moved to U.S. facilities, unless companies can successfully reshuffle their supply chains to offset increased operational costs or the impact of tariffs." Other experts have also warned that placing tariffs on pharmaceuticals will disproportionately impact smaller biopharma companies that lack the financial resources and scale to build American manufacturing facilities or absorb the increased costs.