How digital twin tech could boost type 2 diabetes outcomes

Diabetes is a demanding chronic disease, requiring patients to adhere to specific medications, diets and exercise regimens. In many cases, diabetes management requires significant lifestyle changes, which can prove challenging for patients, particularly those facing social determinants of health barriers. Identifying and addressing these SDOH barriers to ensure effective diabetes management is a complex task.

The Cleveland Clinic is exploring a new approach to mitigating some of the pressing challenges in diabetes management. The health system recently published a study on the use of AI-powered digital twin technology in a diabetes care management program.

"This program provided that real-time personalized feedback, incorporating lots of different data points from continuous glucose monitors, blood pressure [tools], activity sensors, and combining that with health coaching, which really gave the patients the tools and the empowerment to actually implement meaningful changes," said Kevin M. Pantalone, D.O., primary investigator for the study and director of diabetes initiatives at the Cleveland Clinic.

The study also comes at a time when GLP-1s are exploding in popularity, promising a more convenient way to manage diabetes. However, there are several risks associated with GLP-1 use, including potential negative side effects and the use of compounded GLP-1 products. Thus, there is a need for non-invasive diabetes treatment -- a need that digital twin technology could help address.

How digital twin tech works in diabetes care In the healthcare context, digital twins are digital representations of an individual patient. They "combine diverse health data streams and disease modelling to produce a dynamic copy of a patient that guides the clinical team towards personalized treatment while alleviating workload," one Stanford-led study stated. Twin Health develops this technology for chronic disease management. The company's AI digital twin technology can be used to treat chronic metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and obesity. Lisa Shah, M.D., chief medical officer of Twin Health, explained that the digital twin technology creates a replica of an individual's metabolic function. This enables care teams to predict outcomes for each individual as well as the medications and lifestyle changes that would most benefit them. "It's really the new standard in metabolic care because it's real-time, it's personalized and it's continuous," she said. The company's Twin Precision Treatment Program combines the AI digital twin with a team of clinicians and health coaches. Program participants receive wearable sensors that gather 3,000 data points daily, Shah said. These data points are used to track health metrics, such as blood glucose levels, weight, blood pressure, stress, physical activity and sleep. These metrics offer the care team insights into the individual's behavior. According to Shah, the AI digital twin technology leverages the data and insights to provide information on the factors that impact a particular individual's metabolism. "When we know that, we can then use the digital twin to tell the member in real time throughout the day, the little, tiny changes in their actions or lifestyle choices that they can make that will have the biggest impact on their metabolic health in that moment," Shah said. Program participants can access the personalized nutrition and exercise guidance via a smartphone app. For instance, a type 2 diabetes patient could take a photo of their food and upload it to the app. The digital twin-powered app will inform the patient whether their choice is healthy or not. "When you take a photo of that Chipotle bowl, it'll say:For you, this bowl of Chipotle, it's orange -- so, really not the healthiest choice you could have made," Shah said. "It's not green, it's not red, but it's orange. And it says: If you eat it, this is what's going to happen to your blood sugar. And it shows you a curve." The app also provides options for patients, such as adjusting the portion size and walking after eating or fasting for a certain amount of time after meals. Twin Health's care team also tracks data and patients' behavior and works with the patient's primary care provider to make overarching changes to the patient's treatment plan if needed.

Understanding the study findings Though the evidence is clear that healthy lifestyle changes can significantly improve type 2 diabetes management, making those changes is challenging due to a lack of information and real-time guidance, Pantalone stated. Thus, Cleveland Clinic researchers conducted a study to assess whether the Twin Precision Treatment Program could support lifestyle changes compared to usual care in primary care clinics. They published their findings in NEJM Catalyst. The study included 150 adults with type 2 diabetes, randomly assigning 100 to the Twin Precision Treatment Program and 50 to the control group. Most study participants assigned to the program (71%) achieved the primary endpoint of a hemoglobin A1c level (HbA1c) of less than 6.5% without glucose-lowering medications, except metformin, at 12 months. Only 2.4% of participants in the control group achieved the primary endpoint. GLP-1 receptor agonist medication use decreased from 41% to 6% among intervention group participants, and insulin use dropped from 24% to 13%. Weight loss was twice as high within the intervention group compared to the usual care group. Additionally, significantly more patients in the intervention group sustained the primary outcome for 90 days or more within a one-year period without glucose-lowering medications, except metformin. The study further shows that overall use of glucose-lowering pharmacotherapy decreased while quality-of-life and treatment satisfaction scores improved from baseline in the intervention group compared to the usual care group.