Supporting GLP-1 prescribing with digital twin technology

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists -- a class of medications that mimic the effects of incretin hormones released during digestion -- have surged in popularity recently for use in weight management, diabetes management and other clinical use cases.

Prescribing rates for these drugs have spiked recently, with 1.7% of Americans being prescribed the drugs in 2023 -- a 40-fold increase over the past five years. As demand for GLP-1s has skyrocketed, clinicians are tasked with assessing whether the drugs are suitable for their patients, taking into account side effects like stomach pain, nausea and increased risk of gastrointestinal adverse events.

However, many healthcare organizations might not have access to experts in the use of these medications, creating hurdles for clinical decision-making.

This lack of expertise led leaders at Emory University to explore how digital twin technology could provide clinical decision support for GLP-1 prescribing.

Creating a clinician's 'decision-making digital twin' Digital twins are virtual representations of real-world entities and processes. In healthcare, these tools can be used to build digital replicas of real communities served by a health system to advance health equity or model the expertise of a clinician. The latter use case is what Emory is pursuing to improve GLP-1 prescribing. Using an AI-driven approach known as the Tacit Object Modeler (TOM), researchers can select an expert clinician and teach the model how that individual decides whether to prescribe a GLP-1 to a patient. The tool is designed to "peek into the mind" of Caroline Collins, M.D., a primary care physician with Emory Healthcare and assistant professor at Emory School of Medicine, who has significant experience in lifestyle medicine and an understanding of how people use GLP-1s. One of the challenges of building a tool like TOM lies in finding a suitable expert. "It's all dependent on who the twin is modeled after because my clinical judgment may be different from another provider's clinical judgment based on our expertise and our background," Collins stated. "For instance, I'm a lifestyle medicine internal medicine provider. Someone who is a bariatric surgeon might have a different take on the use of GLP-1s." Choosing the right expert is critical, as these different viewpoints can lead to slightly different approaches to a clinical question like GLP-1 prescribing. Determining what kind of viewpoint one is looking for -- such as expertise in primary care and lifestyle medicine -- is key for ensuring that the model is providing clinical decision support in a way that is appropriate for the setting in which it might be deployed. To select an expert for the development of a digital twin like TOM, Collins recommended considering relevant certifications -- like board certifications for obesity medicine and lifestyle medicine. Further, choosing an expert who is actively practicing in those fields and has published research in those areas is useful, she added. Collins underscored that thinking about how rapidly those fields are changing is also crucial. Obesity medicine is evolving rapidly, she explained, in part because of the growing reach of GLP-1s. Selecting an expert who is on top of these shifts and developments is important for deciding how often a tool like TOM needs to be updated to reflect those changes. But once an expert has been selected, researchers can begin the process of training the model, explained Karl Kuhnert, Ph.D., professor in the practice of organization and management at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, who helped develop the tool. "In very general terms, what we do is we sit down and interview [the expert] and we ask, 'What do you think about when you think about prescribing a GLP-1?'" he indicated. "This elicits variables that they see as very important." He further noted that the process takes roughly an hour and a half, and that in Collins' case, she generated 20 key variables. From there, the research team considers each variable and how best to measure each. This is where the software comes in, producing 150-200 unique clinical scenarios based on these variables and measures. Each scenario is then presented to Collins, who is asked to make GLP-1 prescribing decisions based on that information. This enables TOM to learn how she weighs each variable in different scenarios to reach her decision. Once the tool can replicate Collins' decision-making with high accuracy, it is ready to provide clinical decision support. Kuhnert emphasized that the availability of TOM and similar tools on a smartphone could be particularly valuable for clinicians in rural areas or health systems without access to an expert in obesity or lifestyle medicine by surfacing insights they might not have already considered.