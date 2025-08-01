Trump urges top drugmakers to cut U.S. prescription drug costs

Yesterday, President Trump sent letters to 17 of the world's largest drug makers, demanding they lower prescription drug prices as outlined in his executive order "Delivering Most-Favored Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients," signed back in May.

The notice escalates the administration's effort to lower prescription drug prices through the CMS' "most favored nation (MFN)" model, which ties U.S. pricing to the lowest found among similarly wealthy nations.

Companies have until Sept. 29 to comply with the letter.

Affected companies The move was announced during a press briefing by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and then by Trump, who posted all 17 copies on his Truth Social account, addressing the CEOs of the following drug companies: AbbVie.

Amgen.

AstraZeneca.

Boehringer Ingelheim.

Bristol Myers Squibb.

Eli Lilly.

EMD Serono.

Genentech.

Gilead Sciences.

GSK.

Johnson & Johnson.

Merck, Novartis.

Novo Nordisk.

Pfizer.

Regeneron.

Sanofi.

Commitment demands Trump's letter demands the following commitments: Adopt MFN pricing for all new drugs . Applies to Medicare, Medicaid and the commercial market.

. Applies to Medicare, Medicaid and the commercial market. Offer MFN rates for high-volume, high-rebate drugs . Available through direct purchasing in the U.S.

. Available through direct purchasing in the U.S. Launch direct-to-consumer sales channels . Cut out middlemen, like pharmacy benefit managers, and match private insurer rates.

. Cut out middlemen, like pharmacy benefit managers, and match private insurer rates. Repatriate excess revenues . Lower prices through formal agreements with the federal government.

. Lower prices through formal agreements with the federal government. Comply within 60 days of notice. Or face federal action, with Trump pledging to "deploy every tool in [their] arsenal” to curb nationwide price gouging.

Company proposals Trump said in the letter that none of the proposals suggested by the drug companies to slash high prices have been acceptable, saying most "promised more of the same -- shifting blame and requesting policy changes that would result in billions of dollars in handouts to the industry." And as a result, the president said he will only accept pricing solutions that give "American families immediate relief from the vastly inflated drug prices and an end to the free ride of American innovation by European and other developed nations."