Novo Nordisk ends Hims & Hers partnership over GLP-1 safety concerns

Novo Nordisk announced yesterday the termination of its collaboration with telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health, Inc., ending the company's direct access to Wegovy through NovoCare Pharmacy. The decision comes approximately one month after the partnership began, following the FDA's April 2025 declaration that the Wegovy shortage had been resolved.

Compliance concerns over compounded semaglutide The partnership dissolution stems from disagreements over distributing and marketing semaglutide products. Novo Nordisk claims that Hims & Hers engaged in "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy" and failed to comply with regulations regarding compounded drugs. "Novo Nordisk is firm on our position and protecting patients living with obesity," Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc., said in the press release. "When patients are prescribed semaglutide treatments by their licensed healthcare professional or a telehealth provider, they are entitled to receive authentic, FDA-approved and regulated Wegovy." The pharmaceutical company stated, "Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law, which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization' and is disseminating deceptive marketing that puts patient safety at risk."