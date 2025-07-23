Risk management remains pain point for healthcare: Report

Risk management, maintenance security controls and supply chain risk management remain weak points in healthcare cybersecurity, even as the sector continues to make progress in other key areas, Fortified Health Security observed in its mid-year report.

The cybersecurity company analyzed rolling National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework data from 2023 to present, revealing areas of progress as well as critical gaps.

Healthcare makes strides in cybersecurity program maturity Fortified Health Security's data showed signs of improvement and maturity in several NIST categories, including governance and response planning. "Executive and board-level engagement in cybersecurity is at an all-time high. Leaders no longer treat cybersecurity as an afterthought; it's becoming a formal part of governance structures," the report stated. "Across the industry, we've seen the establishment of dedicated committees focused on information security and privacy that include organizations previously disengaged. Even the most reluctant healthcare entities are launching their first governance bodies this year, signaling meaningful progress among longstanding holdouts." In addition to improved governance, Fortified observed more organizations adopting NIST-based maturity assessments over HIPAA risk assessments. Healthcare organizations are also reportedly conducting additional tabletop exercises year-over-year, enabling better preparedness and response. Identity and access management (IAM) is another area of significant improvement. "While IAM remains a heavy lift, healthcare organizations are starting to make progress. Many are conducting discovery exercises to assess their readiness for comprehensive IAM solutions, uncovering common issues like outdated and overgrown Active Directory environments," the report noted. "Despite the hurdles, many healthcare organizations are still actively discussing phased IAM strategies, a huge step forward for a historically neglected area."