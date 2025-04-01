IAM compliance: Know the system controls at your disposal

Identity and access management is the backbone of enterprise data security. A strong IAM framework that manages identities and which systems, applications and data those identities can access is vital to keeping sensitive data safe.

Because of its importance, many industry and government regulations and laws address IAM and require the use of various IAM controls.

Note, however, that adopting an IAM framework and using IAM technologies isn't a recipe for meeting compliance mandates. Rather, demonstrating that the framework and technologies indeed provide a more secure environment is the secret to compliance success.

How do IAM systems support compliance? The first step toward achieving and maintaining IAM compliance is understanding which processes, controls and tools are relevant to an organization's goals and regulatory requirements. Following is a sampling of IAM controls included in IAM standards and regulations to varying degrees: Access controls. These regulate what an identity can view or use in an organization. Types of access controls include role-based access control (RBAC), group-based access control (GBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC). Access controls also include physical access to buildings, etc.

These regulate what an identity can view or use in an organization. Types of access controls include role-based access control (RBAC), group-based access control (GBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC). Access controls also include physical access to buildings, etc. Authentication. This process determines whether an identity is who or what it says it is. Types of authentication include passwords, MFA and biometrics.

This process determines whether an identity is who or what it says it is. Types of authentication include passwords, MFA and biometrics. Authorization. This is the process of granting access permissions that enable an identity to perform certain actions after it has been authenticated. Like access controls, types of authorization include RBAC, GBAC and ABAC.

This is the process of granting access permissions that enable an identity to perform certain actions after it has been authenticated. Like access controls, types of authorization include RBAC, GBAC and ABAC. Provisioning. The process of setting up an identity's account involves assigning a unique ID to a user, organization, application or device, defining the ID's roles and attributes, setting up the ID's level of access rights, establishing the ID in systems and assigning the ID credentials.

The process of setting up an identity's account involves assigning a unique ID to a user, organization, application or device, defining the ID's roles and attributes, setting up the ID's level of access rights, establishing the ID in systems and assigning the ID credentials. User access reviews. Performed on a regular basis, these reviews ensure identities maintain only the access required to do their jobs while removing access that is no longer required -- for example, if an employee changed roles within the organization.

Performed on a regular basis, these reviews ensure identities maintain only the access required to do their jobs while removing access that is no longer required -- for example, if an employee changed roles within the organization. Deprovisioning. It is the process of removing an identity from an organization's systems and revoking any access rights -- for example, after an employee quits or has been terminated. Most IAM tools -- web-based, portal-based, APIs or via a cloud service -- provide these controls. Other IAM features that could tie into compliance include the following: Remote access. This involves an identity's ability to access systems and applications from any location. Organizations should create a remote access security policy that outlines remote access best practices and tools.

This involves an identity's ability to access systems and applications from any location. Organizations should create a remote access security policy that outlines remote access best practices and tools. Password management. This includes policies and best practices to maintain password hygiene. It often includes avoiding password reuse, requiring MFA, mandating secure password storage and using password managers.

This includes policies and best practices to maintain password hygiene. It often includes avoiding password reuse, requiring MFA, mandating secure password storage and using password managers. MFA. It is an IAM technology that requires an identity to provide two or more methods to authenticate itself. These might include username-password, biometrics or security tokens.

It is an IAM technology that requires an identity to provide two or more methods to authenticate itself. These might include username-password, biometrics or security tokens. Single sign-on. SSO is an authentication technology that permits an identity to access multiple applications and systems with a single set of credentials. Using SSO, a user does not need to sign into each application, which helps simplify UX and prevent user friction.