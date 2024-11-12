Identity management vs. authentication: Know the difference

With a never-ending deluge of data security threats in cyberspace, businesses must constantly seek ways to better secure their digital assets. Modern authentication and identity management tools are heavily promoted as a simple way to fight back against data breaches in the field of enterprise IT, but the difference between these two technology concepts might not be obvious. At first glance, authentication and identity management sound as if they describe the same thing, but one is a subset of the other. Let's look at the meaning of identity management vs. authentication as well as other related terminologies. We'll then move on to look at the differences between authentication and identity management and how they overlap.

What is identity management? The information and processes by which a person, device, organization or application can be differentiated from all others at a computing level is known as a digital identity. Proving digital identity is critical to properly assigning access levels for applications, service and data. This assignment of user access based on a digital identity is known as identity management. Networks, applications and other computing resources are segmented, and each has details about when specific access is granted or denied for security reasons. Only allowing user access to sensitive information for those who need it significantly reduces the risk of data loss or theft. An identity management system typically consists of the following processes: Network and application access control.

Authentication.

Identity governance.

Single sign-on.

Identity analytics.

Password management. Much of what identity management provides is critically important to correctly verify true user identities and apply the appropriate security access to company data. This is known as authorization.