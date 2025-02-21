How to build an effective IAM architecture

Identity and access management, or IAM -- the discipline of ensuring the right individuals have access to the right things at the right times -- sometimes falls into the category of things that are so foundational to enterprise security that we don't stop to think about them. Like many technologies that have reached a high level of maturity, IAM becomes plumbing; it goes unnoticed until there's a problem. That doesn't mean IT decision-makers should stop paying attention.

To devise the best IAM architecture for specific use cases, an organization must be clear about what it hopes to accomplish. Let's examine the key questions and decisions involved.

3 key steps to selecting an IAM architecture There are important starting points, including knowing who will be authenticated and why, determining which applications users employ and understanding where those users are located. As these questions are answered, pay particular attention to these areas: SaaS applications hosted outside the enterprise environment.

Identity requirements for nonhuman actors (e.g., machines, applications and containers), including potentially ephemeral identities.

Usage that presupposes identities not belonging to the organization. The process for creating an effective IAM architecture can be broken down into three steps. Step 1 Security teams should make a list of usage that they anticipate users will interact with, including applications, services, components and other elements. Consolidating this into a list helps validate with others in the organization that usage assumptions are correct. It can also be used as input into the product selection process when evaluating if IAM mechanisms provide the needed capabilities. As you do this and as outlined above, factor in nonhuman identities as well as human ones since you'll want to make sure to address both. Taking action to manage these nonhuman identities is becoming one of the major trends in IAM and cybersecurity.

Step 2 Think through how different environments -- for example, cloud SaaS applications and on-premises applications such as domain login -- will be linked together. There are times when different systems might be needed to accommodate different types of applications and usage. Understanding which other systems exist outside enterprise boundaries is useful because these systems might need to federate in specific ways. For example, Cloud Provider A might enable federation via Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), while Provider B does so via OpenID Connect. Each of these needs to be accounted for. Step 3 Consider carefully which specific areas of IAM are most important to the business. The following list of questions will help enterprises evaluate potential vendors and systems: Is MFA necessary?

Do customers and employees need to be supported in the same system?

Are automated provisioning and deprovisioning required?

Which standards need to be supported? That said, there are many IAM architectural elements, approaches and design principles to consider when evaluating the best option for your organization's business needs.

The evolving IAM architecture From an architectural point of view, the design of most IAM implementations is relatively straightforward at first glance. Complexities only arise when the implications are considered and extended to particular use cases. Consider the Open Security Architecture (OSA) design pattern for Identity Management, SP-010 (Figure 1). OSA represents an open, collaborative repository for security architectural design patterns -- i.e., strategies that encapsulate systems in pictorial format for use by the community. Figure 1. SP-010: Identity Management Pattern by OSA, licensed under CC BY-SA. Figure 1 shows the diagram portion of the OSA IAM design pattern. Textual elements, which further explain the conceptual view, description and other salient notes, have been left out for the sake of brevity and because most of these details are implied in the diagram. A few assumptions are implicit in the diagram. First, it addresses multiple roles that interact with IAM components, as well as systems and services that rely on it. Second, it separates policy enforcement -- in this diagram, enforced at the server/service level -- from policy decisions, which are handled via the combination of the directory and authentication service. Lastly, it is built around the assumption that the organization owns and manages user identity. This is a traditional design pattern, and it is important to note that some of its underlying assumptions are in transition in a few ways. First, there is the question of federation to external service providers, which can require separate infrastructure to set up and maintain. Then, there is the question of extending identity into the cloud, which, depending on the model employed, can either use state transfer -- for example, SAML or OpenID Connect -- to federate between on-premises and cloud or can use cloud-native identity providers directly. There is also the question of who is being authenticated and for what purpose. The OSA diagram is clearly targeted at employees. Organizations today must maintain multiple identities beyond their employees, such as customers, application users, system administrative users, machine identities and other types of users. An organization employing a model like this for internal user authentication and access control could very well also have a production application that contains customer user accounts. This might be as sophisticated as a customer IAM platform (CIAM), or depending on the use, it could be as simple as a database table that contains application-specific user credentials. While descriptive of how IAM has functioned historically, the OSA diagram is likely not particularly descriptive of how most organizations conduct IAM today. This is true because of changes in how IAM is used for employees. Also, it doesn't address customer identities or fully account for technology changes that complicate how IAM operates.