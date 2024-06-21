What is OpenID (OpenID Connect)? OpenID Connect is an open specification for authentication and single sign-on (SSO). It was built on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol to add authentication and SSO capabilities. OpenID Connect is a popular authentication protocol. It helps standardize the process for user authentication when users try to access a browser or mobile app. First created in 2005, OpenID allows websites and authentication services to exchange security information in a standardized way. In February 2014, the OpenID Foundation launched a new version of the protocol called OpenID Connect. OpenID Connect builds on the OAuth 2.0 authentication framework to improve identity management, interoperability and support for many kinds of applications.

Benefits of OpenID Connect OIDC provides a reliable and simple way to verify the identity of a user trying to access a digital service. The standard makes it seamless and secure to incorporate identity management into any kind of digital service, including the following: Traditional web applications.

Single-page apps (SPAs).

Native applications.

Mobile applications. Another benefit of OIDC is that it allows service developers and owners to obtain user profile information in an interoperable and safe manner. Since the protocol defines a set of (user) profile data categories, there's no need for providers to store or manage user passwords. This minimizes the potential for data breaches involving credential theft. OpenID Connect also allows end users to log in once to access multiple, disparate resources on and off the web. It enables convenient, secure SSO, which enhances the user experience and reduces website/app abandonment. The specification, which has the backing of numerous cloud providers, such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, is expected to pave the way for companies to replace their on-premise identity and access management (IAM) systems with cloud offerings. In fact, organizations can use Microsoft's IAM system (Entra ID) to authenticate user identities and then use OIDC to pass on the authentication to other apps. In doing so, they can enable SSO, so users access multiple apps by signing in only once with a single set of credentials. OIDC also streamlines identity management in organizations. By providing OIDC-enabled SSO, they manage fewer identities and fewer identity management solutions. They can also keep track of changing permissions and apply access policies across multiple apps. OpenID authentication flows define how the client application communicates with the OpenID provider to authenticate an end user. Some communications happen via the web browser and some happen directly between the client application and the OpenID provider.

How does OpenID Connect work? OIDC leverages six key components to enable user authentication: Users: These are the people trying to access an application without creating a new set of credentials (or providing a set of existing credentials) and that must be authenticated before they can be granted access. Authentication: The process of confirming that the user really is who they say they are. Tokens: The JavaScript Object Notation, or JSON, web tokens (JWTs) containing a user's identity data, such as their name, birth date, or email address, are used to authenticate the user. Client: The application or website that requests the tokens that are used to authenticate a user. Relying parties (RP): The applications that use OIDC providers to authenticate users. OIDC provider (also known as identity provider): The applications for which a user already has. login credentials and can therefore authenticate the user and pass the information to the relying party. In addition, the protocol uses an Authorization Server to authenticate users as well as scopes that define what a user can do with their access. Here's how the authentication process works with OIDC: The user opens the application they want to access.

They authenticate themselves, usually by providing their username and password.

The application redirects them to an identity provider.

The identity provider authenticates the user.

Post-authentication, the identity provider sends an identity token to the RP and redirects the user back to the RP.

The RP sends the token to the user's device.

The user is logged into the RP application.

Once the process is complete, the user gets some indication on the application showing that they are logged in. Here the client application uses implicit authentication flow to communicate with the OpenID provider to authenticate the user.

OpenID Connect use cases OpenID Connect is a useful protocol for many scenarios. Users can reuse their accounts on multiple applications without having to create a new set of credentials for each application. Simply integrating OIDC with an identity provider allows them to reuse existing accounts and leverage SSO. The protocol can be used to create a hub of identity providers. This means that a provider can connect their application to a single identity provider (that works as a hub for other providers), so they don't have to separately support multiple providers. OIDC can work as a proxy for other protocols, including Security Assertion Markup-Language (SAML). This allows resource-constrained devices to seamlessly integrate with a SAML identity provider via OIDC.