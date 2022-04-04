How to implement OpenID Connect for single-page applications

The push to shift security left means developers must now consider protecting user and business data through identity and access management when building applications.

One standard developers can use is OpenID Connect, which rests on top of OAuth 2.0. The protocol works with a variety of application types, from popular single-page applications to native web apps and APIs.

To help developers learn how to use OpenID Connect alongside OAuth 2.0, author and identity and access management (IAM) evangelist Prabath Siriwardena wrote OpenID Connect in Action. The book teaches developers how to secure four application types and offers a number of security best practices.

In this excerpt from Chapter 3 of OpenID Connect in Action, Siriwardena explains how to integrate the protocol with single-page applications. Download a PDF of the chapter here, and you can use the code "nltechtarget21" for 35% off the book.

Check out an interview with Siriwardena, where he discusses how to use the book and why OpenID Connect works so well for authentication with different application types.

With the heavy adoption of APIs, over time, single-page applications (SPA) have become one of the most popular options for building client applications on the web. If you are new to single-page application architecture, we recommend you first go through the book SPA Design and Architecture: Understanding Single Page Web Applications by Emmit Scott (Manning Publication, 2015). Also in this chapter we assume you have a good knowledge of OAuth 2.0, which is the fundamental building block of OpenID Connect.

OpenID

Connect in Action here. Learn more abouthere.

Under OAuth 2.0 terminology, a SPA is identified as a public client application. In principle, a public client application is unable to hide any secrets from the users of it. Most of the time a SPA is an application written in JavaScript that runs on the browser; so, anything on the browser is visible to the users of that application. This is a key-deciding factor on how you want to use OpenID Connect to secure a SPA.

In this chapter we'll teach you what OpenID Connect authentication flows are and how different OpenID Connect authentication flows work with a SPA. You will also learn how to build a SPA using React and then log in to it via OpenID Connect. React is the most popular JavaScript library for developing user interfaces. If you are new to React, please go through appendix A first.

3.1 Authentication flows define the communications between a client application and an OpenID provider In this section you'll learn what is an authentication flow in OpenID Connect and different types of authentication flows. In chapter 1, you learnt that OpenID Connect defines a schema for a token (which is a JSON Web Token (JWT)) to exchange information between an OpenID provider and a client application; and a set of processing rules around it. The OpenID Connect specification identifies this token, as the ID token, which we will briefly discuss in this chapter and in detail in chapter 4. Figure 3.1: OpenID authentication flows define how the client application communicates with the OpenID provider to authenticate an end user. Some communications happen via the web browser and some happens directly between the client application and the OpenID provider. In addition to the ID token, OpenID Connect specification also introduces a transport binding, which defines how to transport an ID token from an OpenID provider to a client application (figure 3.1). In OpenID Connect, we use the term authentication flows to define multiple ways by which you can transport an ID token from an OpenID provider to a client application. OpenID Connect defines three authentication flows: authorization code flow,

flow, implicit flow, and

flow, and hybrid In section 3.3 you learn how implicit flow works and in section 3.9 how authorization code flow works. We'll discuss hybrid flow in detail in chapter 6.

3.2 Authentication flows vs. grant types The OAuth 2.0 core specification (RFC 6749) introduced four grant types, which we discussed in chapter 2 in detail. In this section you'll learn how an OpenID Connect authentication flow relates to a grant type as well as the differences. A grant type in OAuth 2.0 defines a protocol how a client application can obtain an access token from an authorization server. Typically, a grant type defines four key components (please see section 2.3 for the details): authorization request, authorization response, access token request and access token response. An authentication flow in OpenID Connect uses grant types, but an authentication flow is more than a grant type (table 3.1). Typically, an authentication flow in OpenID Connect defines four key components, quite similar to an OAuth 2.0 grant type, but not exactly the same: authentication request, authentication response, token request and token response. You might have already noticed the differences; in a grant type we have an authorization request/response, while in an authentication flow we have an authentication request/response, also in a grant type we have an access token request/response, while in an authentication flow we have a token/request response. The OpenID Connect specification defines the authentication flows in a self-contained manner in itself. So we should not confuse the OAuth 2.0 grant types with OpenID Connect authentication flows. The authorization code flow in OpenID Connect is not as same as the authorization code grant type in OAuth 2.0, and the implicit flow in OpenID Connect is not as same as the implicit grant type in OAuth 2.0.