15 IAM interview questions to prep for your next career move

The job market for identity and access management professionals remains strong, but to ace the interview and get the job, you must be prepared for some tough IAM interview questions.

Some organizations are looking for IAM analysts to oversee day-to-day operations; others are in a building phase and need IAM engineers and IAM architects. But often the job description is one-size-fits-all in the list of job skills sought:

Integrate enterprise and single sign-on (SSO) applications with multifactor authentication (MFA).

Enhance authentication policies.

Build role-based access control.

Maintain auto-provisioning platforms.

Develop IAM policies and procedures.

Information technology professionals who specialize in IAM have typically worked in IT for one to five years and have systems and network administration experience. They decide to advance their careers by becoming specialists in IAM, a business-critical subset of information security, and move up the ranks to become IAM administrators, IAM managers and, at large organizations, IAM directors.

"In the current identity and access management job market, there's a growing demand for experts in cloud-based IAM solutions, zero-trust architecture and privileged access management to maintain high levels of access controls as organizations leverage cloud solutions," said Henry Bagdasarian, founder and president of Identity Management Institute. "Knowledge of multifactor authentication, single sign-on and experience with compliance frameworks like GDPR is also highly valued. Additionally, proficiency in automation tools for IAM processes, knowledge of identity governance and hands-on experience with leading IAM platforms make candidates more competitive."

Still job opportunities for IAM professionals Job growth for information security analysts is projected to rise 33% by 2033 -- compared to 12% for computer occupations -- an increase from 180,700 jobs in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median pay in May 2023 was $120,360, or $57.87 per hour. IT recruiting firms paint a different picture, however. The cybersecurity industry is in its first recession. It can be hard to find full-time work. This trend has increased demand for plug-and-play contract workers and fractional employees who spend a percentage of their time on multiple projects. But there are still job opportunities for IAM professionals, particularly for IAM engineers and architects skilled in cloud-based systems and development. "IAM roles are very technical and are amongst the most wanted skills in the cybersecurity industry," said Deidre Diamond, CEO and founder of CyberSN and Secure Diversity. The "U.S. Cybersecurity Job Posting Data Report," released in 2024 by CyberSN tracked 16,640 job postings for IAM engineers from January 2023 to December 2023, up 10.82% over 2022. The midyear report, January 2024 to July 2024, showed 6,059 IAM engineer job postings. Job candidates can expect a range of identity and access management interview questions. The IAM engineer interview questions might include hands-on technical assessments. The specific IAM questions will depend on the organization's size and structure, industry, data security, privacy requirements and whether it is a public company, private or in the government sector. The IAM interview questions are designed to evaluate technical, interpersonal and business skills. While it is important to accurately identify knowledge of IAM concepts, frameworks and tools, many interviewers will be more interested in skill levels and practical experience. "When you only have half an hour to 45 minutes to tell your story, it is not necessarily about the tooling," said Joel Abraham, vice president and co-founder of Identify Security, an IT recruiting firm. "It is what kind of value you brought and what problems you solved."

Basic IAM questions and answers Hiring managers want to determine whether a job candidate has working knowledge of basic technical concepts, including the frameworks and protocols IAM requires. The interview process involves establishing a base level of IAM knowledge and then digging deeper to find out the job applicant's level of experience. Here are some questions to be prepared for. 1. What is the difference between authentication and authorization protocols? An authentication protocol is a set of rules and processes to validate credentials to determine whether user identities (passwords, biometrics) and nonhuman identities (tokens, API keys) are who they claim to be. Authorization determines what authenticated users, systems and applications can or cannot access based on predetermined rules and policies. 2. Can you provide examples of authentication and authorization use cases and when you might use one versus the other? OAuth is an open standard for secure authorization that uses Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security, commonly known as SSL/TLS. OAuth authorization and OpenID Connect authentication are used by cloud providers, such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, to enable third-party applications to connect to user data without having to share login credentials. This approach offers security by not sharing users' password data, but it lacks encryption. SAML, or Security Assertion Markup Language, enables users to access multiple SaaS applications with one set of credentials for single sign-on. It works by passing authentication information between an identity provider and the service provider. 3. What is the principle of least privilege? The principle of least privilege refers to a security approach in which users are granted the minimum privileges required to perform their job tasks. This strategy protects the company's assets and can help thwart insider threats. 4. What is the difference between role-based access control and attribute-based access control? Role-based access control (RBAC) gives a user access to accounts and systems based on their roles within the organization. IT teams assign users to one or more groups and then grant permissions and access levels based on the roles (responsibilities) instead of to users individually. Attribute-based access control (ABAC) is a security method that dynamically evaluates attributes, such as a user's location, time and device, before granting context-based access to a resource. 5. What is identity federation? How does it facilitate access management across different systems? The advantage of identity federation, such as Microsoft's Active Directory Federation Service infrastructure in the Windows domain, is that it enables users to use single sign-on of their Active Directory credentials to access network resources, along with other trusted services such as a cloud network and SaaS. One potential drawback of identity federation is that if there's a security breach, users could lose access to their data in multiple applications. 6. What kinds of tools and technologies are used in an identity management product? Identity management tools and technologies help organizations verify user identities and control access to resources across on-premises networks and cloud-based services. Be sure you're familiar with the following: Authentication tools, such as username and password, biometrics (fingerprint, facial recognition), one-time passwords and security questions.

Authorization protocols, such as RBAC, ABAC and policy-based access control.

Provisioning and deprovisioning methods, including user account creation and management, access rights assignment and removal, and lifecycle management of user identities.

Directory services, such as Microsoft Active Directory and Lightweight Directory Access Protocol.

SSO.

MFA. 7. What is your experience with Amazon IAM, Microsoft Azure AD and Google Cloud IAM? Entry-level job candidates should be prepared to explain the differences between Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform -- and know the best use cases for each cloud provider. All these cloud providers offer free trial periods to learn and test the technologies. If the job listing does not refer to a particular provider, focus on AWS IAM, which has the highest market value. The Identity Management Institute also advises you make sure you can discuss the differences between Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and Amazon Simple Storage Service -- commonly referred to as Amazon EC2 and Amazon S3, respectively. 8. Can you walk me through the steps of a security incident related to IAM? Here's a potential answer: A security alert from Amazon indicated irregular activity or unauthorized access of an AWS account using compromised or stolen administrator login credentials. The IAM team reviewed S3 bucket logs and AWS CloudTrail to determine if any unsanctioned activities took place. They rotated and deleted the exposed account's access keys after checking the application. In addition to implementing MFA, the IAM team worked with the cloud security team to mandate employee training on phishing campaigns and social engineering. The team also ensured all cloud data is encrypted at rest and in transit.