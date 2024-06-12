Identiverse 2024: Key takeaways in identity security

The 2024 Identiverse conference, held May 28 through May 31, drew thousands of identity aficionados to Las Vegas to discuss and learn, and vendors to tout their latest innovations. While every trade show enables attendees to swap notes with their peers, the "identerati" make a point of sharing knowledge. This is in the nature of identity, which relies on industry standards and open source projects that drive collaboration, such as OAuth, Security Assertion Markup Language and Zanzibar.

Here are a few themes that I drew from my time at Identiverse with identity professionals.

People, process, technology and data Matt Caulfield, Cisco's vice president of Product for Identity Security, highlighted in his keynote the persistent challenges in identity access management (IAM) environments, despite advancements in authentication technologies. He noted that data promises to change the IAM game, and I saw the beginnings of that in conversations on and off the show floor. Data combined with AI and generative AI (GenAI) holds the promise of streamlining IAM workflows to solve problems from overly permissive entitlements to threat detection. Many interesting startups are creating useful innovations in this space. While hype and inflated expectations surround the impact of GenAI, I see substance in products and services emerging as startups, such as Lumos and AKA Identity, that use IAM telemetry to better manage identities and apps, as well as inform IAM decisions.