The zero-trust framework is gaining traction in the enterprise due to its security benefits. Organizations are increasingly adopting a zero-trust model in their security programs, replacing the traditional perimeter-based security model.

The perimeter-based model considers users, devices and resources residing directly on the corporate LAN and WAN as more trustworthy than those from outside the network. The challenge presented by insider threats and the explosion of IoT and edge devices required major changes to the security architectures and tools implemented on enterprise networks. This is where the seven zero-trust pillars come into play because, in a zero-trust model, everything is considered untrusted, regardless of where the user or resource resides.

But making the switch to a zero-trust model requires logistical considerations and planning. To help with the migration from a perimeter-based security architecture to a zero-trust framework, many organizations have referred to the Forrester Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) model to help. ZTX has become a go-to reference on how to best purchase and implement the right tools, policies and methodologies.