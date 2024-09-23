Microsoft issues first Secure Future Initiative report

Microsoft issued its first Secure Future Initiative progress report Monday, which touted an increased focus on identity and access management, software supply chain security, and threat detection efforts as nation-state attacks continue to evolve.

In a blog post accompanying the report on Monday, Charlie Bell, executive vice president of security at Microsoft, highlighted progress the company has made on the Secure Future Initiative, which launched in November. The SFI includes six pillars or areas of focus, with an emphasis on secure by design, secure by default and secure operations principles.

Microsoft developed the SFI after a China-based threat actor it tracks as Storm-0558 breached the company in 2023. While Microsoft initially said Storm-0558 stole a Microsoft account (MSA) consumer signing key that was accidentally included in a crash dump, the company later disclosed that there wasn't enough evidence to prove that theory; an investigation into the MSA key theft is ongoing.

In April, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Safety Review Board report took Microsoft to task over the attack, citing a "cascade of security failures" that let Storm-0558 actors breach email accounts at 22 customer organizations, including several federal agencies. One area of concern for the CSRB report was the lack of automated signing key rotation for the consumer MSA system.

The first pillar highlighted in the SFI progress report focused on changes to Microsoft's identity security, specifically for protecting signing keys. "We completed updates to Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Account (MSA) for our public and United States government clouds to generate, store, and automatically rotate access token signing keys using the Azure Managed Hardware Security Module (HSM) service," Bell wrote in the blog post.

Using token-stealing malware, Storm-0558 attackers compromised the account of an engineer who worked for a company Microsoft had acquired. Therefore, Microsoft made identity and access management (IAM) improvements that address token life spans and aim to remove traditional passwords for employees.

For example, the report said the company's standard identity SDKs, which provide consistent validation of tokens, now cover more than 73% of tokens issued by Entra ID for Microsoft applications. Another IAM improvement includes video-based user verification for 95% of Microsoft internal productivity environment users to help verify identity, including remote employees. Microsoft is also enforcing phishing-resistant user credentials in its used environments.

Additionally, Microsoft said it has enabled its auditing tool Purview with new features to help protect "passwords, secrets, and keys that would enable an attacker to extract and reuse that information in future attacks."

More SFI pillars The second SFI pillar focused on protecting cloud tenants and isolating production systems. "We completed a full iteration of app lifecycle management for all of our production and productivity tenants, eliminating 730,000 unused apps," Bell wrote. "We eliminated 5.75 million inactive tenants, drastically reducing the potential cyberattack surface." The third pillar addressed network security. The report noted that more than 99% of physical assets on Microsoft's production network have been recorded in a central inventory system, and each asset is monitored for credential, firmware and access control list hygiene. The report's fourth pillar also addressed supply risks and noted that 85% of Microsoft's production build pipelines for commercial cloud services are now using centrally governed pipeline templates. Microsoft stressed that its engineering systems are a prime target threat actors use to gain access to customer environments. "In recent attacks, we've seen threat actors exploit the software supply-chain through both code exploits and social engineering. We then see them attempt to exfiltrate source code to find secrets and vulnerabilities in source to be used immediately or stored to leverage at a later date," the report said. The fifth pillar focused on monitoring and detecting threats. To that end, Bell said Microsoft has made "significant progress" toward making sure all Microsoft production assets and services are emitting standardized security logs. "For instance, we have established central management and a two-year retention period for identity infrastructure security audit logs, encompassing all security audit events throughout the lifecycle of current signing keys," he wrote. "Similarly, more than 99% of network devices are now enabled with centralized security log collection and retention." In the sixth and final pillar, Microsoft outlined efforts to improve vulnerability response and remediation processes, which have been heavily criticized by cybersecurity vendors in recent years. "We began publishing critical cloud vulnerabilities as common vulnerability and exposures (CVEs), even if no customer action is required, to improve transparency," the report said. "We established the Customer Security Management Office (CSMO) to improve public messaging and customer engagement for security incidents." On Monday, Microsoft also announced that it established a new Cybersecurity Governance Council with appointed deputy CISOs to assume major responsibilities. "As a group, they take responsibility for the company's overall cyber risk, defense, and compliance," Microsoft wrote in the report.