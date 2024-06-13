Microsoft's Recall changes might be too little, too late

Microsoft last week reversed course on some concerning aspects of Recall, but infosec experts say the rollout shows security was an afterthought for the AI-powered feature and may indicate larger issues for the software giant.

On May 20, Microsoft announced CoPilot+ PCs for Windows with AI features such as Recall, a tool that uses a natural language model to take snapshots of user's work every five seconds. While the feature is intended to help users' search for previously viewed content, the infosec community quickly called out the tech giant for building a tool that poses significant data security and privacy concerns for enterprises and consumers alike.

The outpour of backlash from security researchers and users led Microsoft to address some of the concerns in an update to Recall last week. Now, Microsoft disabled the feature by default and made it so that Recall snapshots can only be decrypted and accessed with user authentication.

Microsoft said the updates will go into effect before Recall previews are shipped to customers on June 18.

"Even before making Recall available to customers, we have heard a clear signal that we can make it easier for people to choose to enable Recall on their Copilot+ PC and improve privacy and security safeguards," Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president of Windows+ Devices wrote in the update.

Prior to the update, Recall being enabled by default was one of the industry's biggest concerns. Enterprises are inundated with different services and accounts and it's not uncommon for administrators to forget to opt-out of an enabled by default feature. Another top risk is how vulnerable Recall-stored data is to the average infostealer malware. Infosec experts worry that Microsoft's created an easy target for attackers where a trove of pertinent, sensitive data is stored in one place.

TechTarget Editorial contacted Microsoft, but the company did not comment at press time.

Ongoing concerns Despite the recent Recall updates that addressed encryption and opt-out concerns, the infosec community still sees more risks than benefits for the new tool. For example, researchers and analysts highlighted the feature's dangerous keylogging and web tracking capabilities; some even compared it to spyware. Additionally, infosec experts don't see many instances where Recall would even be helpful, particularly for the average enterprise user. Gabe Knuth, senior analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, said that Microsoft, like many other vendors, is trying to find features that drive widespread adoption for AI PCs. While that was the intention with Recall, he emphasized that Microsoft leaped before they looked. Knuth stressed that many analysts derided Recall as something of a "sanctioned spyware" due to its ability to capture screenshots every few seconds, and store detailed analysis of each screenshot. He added that the recent updates don't address other concerns regarding challenges enterprises may face. If end users adopt Recall, there will now be a record of the data that IT departments have been trying to centralize for years, he said. Knuth said the problems are not limited to Microsoft, and market demand will reveal how detrimental they are to users. "Even though Microsoft touted the security of keeping the data local, the fact that it was turned on by default and all that data was there for the taking by anyone who could compromise a machine was too much to swallow," Knuth said. "This [update] announcement walks back both those things. Microsoft adding a bare minimum of protection around Recall is something they should've done from the start. It's a misstep in what has otherwise been a pretty good start to the AI era at Microsoft." Knuth emphasized the timing of Recall's release as well. On May 3, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella penned a blog post following an investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Safety Review Board into Microsoft's security shortcomings. Last year, a Chinese nation-state threat actor tracked as Storm-0558 obtained a consumer signing key from Microsoft and used it to breach Outlook email accounts at 22 customer organizations, which included some federal agencies. In response to CSRB's criticisms, Nadella wrote that Microsoft is "prioritizing security above all else." "If you're faced with a trade-off between security and another priority, your answer is clear: Do security," Nadella wrote. Shortly after the blog post was published, during RSA Conference 2024, Microsoft announced the expansion of its Secure Future Initiative, which it first debuted in November. The vendor promised to address problems with software development and vulnerability mitigation. However, experts say the fumbled Recall rollout shows there's more work to be done. Jeff Pollard, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, agreed that while the updates Microsoft made to Recall align better with its proposed security and privacy goals, they are insufficient. Pollard told TechTarget Editorial that no practitioner is comfortable with the idea of a built-in keylogging, screenshotting and web tracking tool in an operating system -- even if Microsoft turned off the feature by default and added extra encryption. "I don't know anyone that's tried it outside of trying it for security research purpose, and that's the other part of this feature that befuddles me. I can't think of anyone that uses a PC that actually wants the functionality Recall provides," Pollard said. "The less sophisticated people I know that aren't power users would be confused by it -- or think their computer is hacked -- and more sophisticated users I know would find it lacking in terms of features they would need to make it valuable." While it may not be useful for enterprise users, infosec experts agree it could benefit attackers. Jeremy Nichols, director of the Global Threat Intelligence Center at NTT Security Holdings, told TechTarget Editorial that Recall will be a prime target for malicious actors because it could take screenshots of potential banking activity, medical systems and private messaging applications, which poses significant risks. "This makes high level executives, government officials, service providers dealing with customer data, and activists/journalists very attractive targets," Nichols said.