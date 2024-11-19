Microsoft intros Azure AI Foundry for building AI apps

While Microsoft's focus at its Ignite developer conference on Tuesday was on Copilot and AI agents, the cloud provider also devoted some efforts to provide an environment for developers to create AI applications.

The tech giant on the first day of the conference introduced the Azure AI Foundry, a platform for developers to design, customize, and manage AI apps and agents. The foundry was formerly known as Azure AI Studio.

"Every application is an AI application, and every new generation of apps has brought a changing set of needs," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during his keynote. "AI is transforming how we design and customize and manage apps today."

Azure AI Foundry The Azure AI Foundry is set to address that change with various capabilities. One is the Azure AI Foundry SDK, now available in preview. It provides enterprises with tools for customizing, testing, deploying and managing AI apps and agents. The SDK provides developers with 25 prebuilt app templates, enabling them to integrate Azure AI into their apps. Microsoft also reintroduced the Azure AI Foundry portal, which was part of the former Azure AI Studio. Available in preview, the portal is a visual interface that helps developers discover and evaluate AI models, services and tools. The portal includes a new management center and enables teams to manage and optimize AI apps at scale. The Azure AI Foundry also boasts Azure AI Agent Service, coming next month in preview. The service will help professional developers orchestrate, deploy and scale enterprise-ready agents to automate business processes. The service includes features such as bring-your-own storage and private networking so that organizations can protect their data. "The basis for Foundry is for building all the applications, agents, assistants and intelligent applications that will run on it," Gartner analyst Jason Wong said.

Help for enterprises Azure AI Foundry comes as some see disillusionment with generative AI. The initial excitement about generative AI tools is now being replaced by a need to move forward and build things with the relatively new technology. So, Microsoft and competitors, including AWS and Google, are trying to help enterprises that are unsure how to use their technology. Enterprises are out there fumbling around. They don't know what they need. They tend to want a place where they can do integration. Mark BeccueAnalyst, TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group "Enterprises are out there fumbling around," said Mark Beccue, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "They don't know what they need. They tend to want a place where they can do integration." Azure AI Foundry is a starting point enterprises can use to move forward with generative AI technology. The foundry is similar to AWS App Studio, introduced in July and made generally available on Nov. 18. The AWS platform is a generative AI-powered application developer service users can use to create applications with natural language. Services like Azure AI Foundry and AWS App Studio are foundational steps that will help enterprises build their generative AI journey, Beccue said. "What I think you're seeing is this evolution toward guidance," he said. "People need more guidance. It's not just do-it-yourself."

AI agents and concerns Microsoft also introduced ways for users to build AI agents -- autonomous and semiautonomous assistants that can carry out digital tasks with minimal human intervention. With Microsoft Agent SDK, developers can build agents using Azure AI and Copilot Studio services. The agents can be deployed across multiple channels, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, the web and third-party messaging platforms. Agent SDK is available in preview. Azure AI Foundry integrations connect Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry, enabling agents built in Copilot Studio to access the more than 1,800 AI models in the Azure catalog. With Agent SDK, Microsoft provides users with a framework to control Copilot applications. "These things are going to be able to make decisions based on data that's held within the company, so it is going to be autonomous," Futurum Group analyst Keith Kirkpatrick said. However, that approach might not work for some enterprises, he added. "If I'm deciding to set up a bunch of agents to do things, there could be some question about, 'What data can I access? What controls are going to be in place?'" Kirkpatrick said. Enterprises are still concerned about safety and security, especially as agents veer into performing administrative tasks and transactions, Gartner's Wong said. "People want visibility," he said. "They want the ability to have finer-grain control over what AI is able to access." He added that hallucinations could be even more of a problem with AI agents than with standard AI models, which are prone to producing such incorrect or misleading information. "That's something that Microsoft maybe missed an opportunity to really highlight and elevate in terms of these new features and capabilities," Wong continued. While Microsoft did introduce new governance features across different products and features, such as Power Automate, there is no central governance hub, he said. Microsoft also introduced Azure AI Content Understanding, a new service for helping developers understand how to build multimodal AI apps. The cloud provider plans to introduce new fine-tuning options in preview next month in Azure OpenAI Service to enable developers and data scientists to customize models for their business needs. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduces Azure AI Foundry at Ignite 2024.