Omega Healthcare expands agentic AI for RCM with Microsoft

Microsoft will help revenue cycle management technology company, Omega Healthcare, to expand its agentic AI capabilities, according to a new announcement.

Omega Healthcare announced on Monday that it launched over 20 generative and agentic AI solutions through an integration with Microsoft Azure AI models and Azure AI Foundry. The solutions aim to help healthcare organizations enhance revenue cycle management (RCM) and improve financial performance, Omega Healthcare said.

"By combining the strength of our RCM and healthcare expertise with Microsoft's advanced large language models, we are unlocking new efficiencies, previously considered by the market as too complex to automate," Anurag Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Omega Healthcare, said in the announcement.

"We are bringing scalable, tech-enabled services without requiring healthcare leaders to take on large, risky technology investments, freeing them up to focus on what matters most -- delivering exceptional patient care."

Omega Healthcare has partnered with Microsoft since 2023 to expand AI capabilities for RCM. The company uses Microsoft Azure's intelligent automation engines within its proprietary Omega Digital Platform (ODP) framework.

According to the announcement, the new AI capabilities will combine advanced AI models in Azure AI Foundry with Omega Healthcare's domain expertise to automate processes across the revenue cycle. For example, Omega Healthcare said generative and agentic AI capabilities will automate routine functions, such as medical coding, as well as integrate AI and machine learning models in ODP to support clinical documentation improvement and denials management and prevention.

Omega Healthcare also said in the announcement that it launched more solutions for payers that target automation for retrospective coding for Hierarchical Condition Categories, or HHCs. It also deployed solutions aims at life sciences.

Of the recent announcement, Microsoft's General Manager of Worldwide Healthcare, Elena Bonfiglioli, said it will "translate AI innovation into practical, high-impact solutions across the entire revenue cycle and beyond."

AI for RCM is especially promising since the revenue cycle is full of repetitive tasks that AI can easily automate and augment for staff. Most senior healthcare executives (85%) in a recent survey conducted by Everest Group also believe AI will improve efficiencies in RCM. About half of the executives also said they were actively exploring generative AI for RCM.

But RCM also seems to be moving to other, more advanced AI capabilities, such as agentic AI. A flurry of RCM technology vendors, including R1 RCM and FinThrive, have recently announced investments in agentic AI to automate functions within the revenue cycle.

Agentic AI promises to deliver RCM benefits by supporting intelligent, autonomous operations across the revenue cycle. Some use cases these agents have tackled include prioritizing accounts for accounts receivable, flagging incomplete clinical documentation for claims and enabling real-time coding corrections.

However, the application of agentic AI is still primarily in the early adoption phase as more healthcare organizations implement and realize the benefits.

