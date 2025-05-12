2025 MedTech Breakthrough winners for healthcare payments

MedTech Breakthrough has announced its 2025 winners for health, fitness and medical technology industries, including healthcare payments and practice management. Among this year's winners are Waystar, athenahealth and Candid Health.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top vendors, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

This year marks the ninth annual MedTech Breakthrough awards, which aim to showcase the achievements of health and medical companies and products in categories that include patient engagement, mHealth, clinical administration, healthcare cybersecurity and healthcare payments.

Waystar took the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for best overall healthcare payments solution provider, according to this year's results. The healthcare payment technology vendor previously won MedTech Breakthrough's "Healthcare Payments Innovation Award" in 2024 and 2023.

This marks the fourth consecutive year MedTech Breakthrough has recognized Waystar in the healthcare payments and Insurtech category.

Waystar also earned top rankings in multiple 2025 Best in KLAS categories, including claims management and clearinghouse and patient access.

This year's "Healthcare Payments Innovation Award" from MedTech Breakthrough went to TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company. TrustCommerce provides end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software. The vendor was recognized in this year's awards for Cloud Payments, a validated point-to-point encryption, card-present solution that integrates with leading EHR systems.

MedTech Breakthrough highlighted Cloud Payment's modern payment technology and how TrustCommerce removed implementation barriers to reduce administrative burden and fragmented payment workflows.

Candid Health received the "Best Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCM) Solution" award. MedTech Breakthrough said the Candid platform "addresses the root cause of RCM inefficiency through modern data engineering and automation."

Candid's platform focuses on increasing clean claim rates through automation and a rules engine designed to help providers navigate hundreds of insurance requirements across payers.

For the Insurtech aspect of the category, Judi Health won "Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution" and Zelis nabbed the "Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award."

Additionally, MedTechBreakthrough awarded vendors and products in practice management.

TeleVox, Practice Edition nabbed the "Best Practice Management Solution" award. The solution is a suite of services for practices to use for scheduling appointments, patient communications and practice growth, Televox explains. The services also include eBilling and post-appointment task processes.

MedTechBreakthrough said Televox, Practice Edition reduces scheduling burden and supports practices in meeting patients where they are. The solution also integrates well with existing workflows.

Finally, the "Practice Management Innovation Award" went to athenahealth. The award, according to athenahealth, recognized athenaOne, cloud-based artificial intelligence and automation tools designed to simplify RCM for clinicians. Recent solutions part of athenaOne include an "Auto Claim Create" feature and authorization management.

"Our 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare, advancing patient care, transforming operations, and delivering improved health outcomes on a global scale," Steve Johansson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough, said in a statement.

"From the surge of advanced AI applications to breakthroughs in remote care and precision medicine, the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading the charge into a future where innovative technologies revolutionize how we prevent, diagnose and treat medical conditions," continued Johansson. "We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."

