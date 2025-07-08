How AI is improving revenue cycle management

AI for revenue cycle management has met and even exceeded expectations around increased automation, improved accuracy and faster transactions, according to a recent survey from Waystar.

Waystar polled 316 finance and IT leaders from health systems, hospitals and ambulatory care providers on using AI for revenue cycle management. Realized improvements averaged 20% or higher across key outcomes for AI in revenue cycle management, the survey found.

Where AI exceeds expectations Greater automated revenue capture and coding produced the most benefits, according to survey respondents. Eighty-four percent of respondents said AI for revenue cycle management met or exceeded expectations for more automated revenue capture and coding, with more saying it exceeded expectations (53% versus 31% of met expectations and 16% of below expectations). Finance and IT leaders also found that revenue cycle AI led to increased automation for claims management. Half of the respondents said AI exceeded expectations for more claims management automation, while 32% said it met expectations. Just 18% said it did not meet expectations. Another area with a high level of results was analytics and reporting. A total of 89% of the respondents felt AI met or exceeded expectations -- 43% and 46%, respectively -- with improving analytics and reporting through machine learning or predictive analytics. The least number of respondents also said AI did not meet expectations in their area, with just 11% of the respondents. Most respondents also felt AI exceeded expectations (versus met expectations or did not exceed expectations) for increasing the accuracy of transactions or producing fewer errors and increasing the speed of patient eligibility verification. However, revenue cycle AI has some work to deliver on the expectations providers have for improved denials management and increased security within revenue cycle management workflows. Respondents felt AI largely met expectations in these areas, but more respondents felt the solutions were below expectations compared to other metrics (27% and 23%, respectively).