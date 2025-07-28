Waystar makes $1.25B bet on AI for healthcare payments

Waystar is looking to acquire Iodine Software, a clinical intelligence technology company, for $1.25 billion to power AI for healthcare payments.

The companies signed a definitive agreement last week that would give 100% of Iodine from shareholders to Waystar. The deal is led by the global private equity firm, Advent International.

Waystar said in the announcement that adding Iodine to its technology stack would accelerate the use of "advanced AI capabilities to prevent denials, reduce manual work, and improve financial performance" for more than 1 million providers.

"Our mission is to simplify healthcare payments by eradicating unnecessary denied claims, automating manual work, and increasing transparency for providers and patients," Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar, said in a statement. "We are committed to transforming healthcare through harnessing the power of AI to tackle the most critical challenges in healthcare payments. Welcoming Iodine's talented team and clinical intelligence platform to Waystar is a terrific next step in achieving our mission."

What is Iodine Software? Iodine Software is a healthcare technology company that leverages AI to enhance revenue cycle management, particularly through clinical intelligence. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Iodine's solutions focus on mid-revenue cycle improvements to optimize revenue cycle management. Its core technology, IodineIQ, has a proprietary AI engine that calls upon a clinical condition library and data from millions of patient encounters and billions of clinical data points. The solution aims to emulate clinician judgment to ensure accurate clinical documentation and reduce revenue leakage. Key Iodine products include IodinceCDI for clinical documentation improvement, IodinePreBill for reimbursement accuracy and IodineUM for utilization management. Over 1,000 hospitals and health systems use Iodine's technology to automate the mid-revenue cycle, including AdventHealth.

AI to empower healthcare payments Waystar expects significant strategic and financial benefits from acquiring Iodine and its technologies. Chiefly, the leading healthcare payments vendor aims to increase automation through Iodine's AI-driven capabilities across clinical documentation integrity, utilization management and prebill revenue leakage identification. The combination, according to Waystar, will reduce administrative burden for providers while expanding the company's total addressable market by over 15%. Additionally, Wayar aims to accelerate AI innovation through the acquisition. The company plans to combine its data network with Iodine's unique clinical data assets to increase the reach of its Waystar AltitudeAI. Waystar launched AltitudeAI in January to deliver AI capabilities for healthcare payments, including a new generative AI solution focused on appealing denied claims. Through the acquisition, Waystar plans to expand its generative AI applications for prior authorizations, claims management and denials prevention, as well as appeals. Combined, the companies would serve 17 of the 20 U.S. News Best Hospitals.