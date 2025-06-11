How AdventHealth taps technology to get ahead of claim denials

In an era when up to one in five claims gets denied, AdventHealth isn't just fighting back with its denials management strategy. The Florida-based health system is fighting forward, so to speak, using technology to identify potential denials before they even happen.

"We’ve taken a proactive approach by using AI-driven tools that help our teams surface potential documentation gaps before a claim is submitted," explains Christopher Riccard, MD, vice president of hospital medicine and clinical documentation integrity.

"Our tech-enabled process helps analyze medical records after discharge and flag areas that might need clarification or additional details," Riccard continued. "That allows our clinical documentation teams to step in early and ensure everything is captured clearly and consistently. It helps us work more efficiently and keep the process moving for our patients."

Claim denials, after all, are not just a hospital's revenue cycle problem, even though statistics show that denials jam up $262 billion in provider revenue.

"Claim denials don’t just affect hospitals -- they affect patients," Riccard emphasized. "When a claim is denied, it can delay the billing process and create confusion or frustration for people trying to navigate the process."

To overcome both revenue and patient billing challenges when it comes to claim denials, AdventHealth has invested in the latest technology to "catch documentation issues early so our patients get accurate and timely information."

"Reducing denials helps us create a smoother, less stressful experience for our patients," Riccard said.

Going from reactive to proactive denials management Denials management is traditionally a reactive process in which providers receive a denial from a payer and they rework the claim or appeal the decision in order to get reimbursed. Providers have tapped into predictive analytics to identify trends in claim denials and rejections to jigger their strategy, but even this innovation has left money on the table. No technology is a crystal ball, but with the help of AI, providers like AdventHealth can spot potential claim problems before payers and fix issues that could lead to claim denials. "AI allows us to move from a reactive to a proactive model by allowing us to review medical records after discharge but before a claim is submitted," explained Riccard. "For example, AI can help flag anything that may need clarification, such as unsupported diagnoses or missing documentation. This gives our teams a chance to act proactively, so claims move forward without unnecessary delays." The AI tool, which AdventHealth beta-tested with Iodine Software, also helps the revenue cycle team prioritize cases to yield maximum revenue owed to the health system. The tool pinpoints patient records with the most significant financial impact. Our broader goal is to build a sustainable, intelligent revenue cycle that supports both the consumer's experience and clinical excellence. Christopher Riccard, MD, VP of hospital medicine and CDI, AdventHealth As a result, Riccard reported an increase in "high-impact queries" that boost both revenue and quality outcomes. He said the AI tool has helped the health system to prioritize the "right cases" rather than trying to pursue as many denials as possible to recoup reimbursement. Preventing potential claim denials has smoothed AdventHealth's revenue cycle, getting accurate medical bills to patients sooner. "Since putting our pre-bill review enhancements in place, with support from Iodine’s AwarePreBill, we’ve seen real improvements that benefit both our teams and our patients," Riccard said. "Providers are responding to documentation questions faster -- more than 90% are answered within one calendar day -- which helps us keep the process moving without unnecessary delays. That means patients get clearer, more timely information about their care and coverage. The end result is a better experience for patients when it comes to how their care is documented and processed."