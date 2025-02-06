KLAS names top revenue cycle management vendors in 2025

Market research firm KLAS has released its "Best in KLAS: Software and Services 2025" report, providing the top revenue cycle management vendors based on consumer reviews. This year, vendors earning top spots across revenue cycle technology categories included Waystar, Nuance, Availity and FinThrive, among many more.

Each revenue cycle technology considered in the report received an overall performance score out of 100.0 total points, accounting for the vendor's culture (e.g., whether they keep promises or have proactive service), customer loyalty, operations (e.g., usability and quality of implementation), product, vendor-user relationship and value. KLAS determined the scores based on customer responses and considered technologies in which there are at least two fully rated solutions in the market segment.

This article breaks down what technologies ranked the highest and what vendors made the list across key revenue cycle management areas.

Claims management and clearinghouse Waystar received the Best in KLAS award for top claims management and clearinghouse software in 2025. The Claims Management solution narrowly beat out its competition with 91.8 points versus Availity Essentials Pro's 90.6 points, Quadax Xpeditor's 89.4 points and Experian Health ClaimSource's 88.4 points. Other solutions ranked by KLAS in this year's report for claims management and clearinghouse software included FinThrive's Claims Manager (88.0 points) and the SSI Group's SSI Claims Management (83.4 points). All solutions in this category ranked above the general software average of 80.6 points and most were above the market average of 86.5 points. KLAS noted that an overwhelming majority of Waystar and Availity customers using their claims management and clearinghouse solutions feel the vendors keep all their promises. Most customers of Availity, Waystar, FinThrive and Experian Health also have solutions as part of their long-term plans. All or nearly all Waystar and Quadax customers would also buy the solutions again.

Coding and clinical documentation In this year's Best in KLAS report, Nym's Medical Coding Engine earned the top spot for autonomous coding technology with an overall performance of 93.7 points compared to the market average of 93.1 points. Notably, all customers surveyed by KLAS said Nym avoids charging for every little thing and the solution is part of their long-term plans. They would also buy the technology again. Nuance (a Microsoft Company) took the Best in KLAS award this year for its Nuance CDI solution, a clinical documentation integrity technology. KLAS gave the solution 89.5 points, pushing it above the market average of 88.0 points and the two other solutions considered -- Iodine Software's AwareCDI (85.1 points) and Solventum's 360 Encompass CDI (84.6 points). Solventum also took the top spot in the computer-assisted physician documentation category, as the only solution considered and earning 81.4 points. Meanwhile, Dolbey's Fusion CAC beat out Solventum's CAC solution with 89.6 versus 87.2 points in the computer-assisted coding segment. All Dolbey users told KLAS the vendor avoids charging for every little thing and the solution is part of their long-term plans.

Revenue cycle solutions While the above categories fall under revenue cycle technology, KLAS also ranked some specific revenue cycle management solutions. The markets in this year's report with ranked solutions included chargemaster management and contract management. In 2025, the Craneware Group's Trisus Chargemaster solution earned the highest overall performance score with 89.4 points. Other solutions in this market segment included Health Catalyst's Vitalware VitalCDM with 85.0 points and FinThrive's CDM Master with 84.8 points. The Trisus Chargemaster solution outperformed the other two ranked solutions across culture, loyalty, operations, relationship and value. Experian Health's Contract Manager & Analysis software took Best in KLAS this year for the contract management segment. The software earned 90.3 points, beating out FinThrive's Contract Manager solution with 81.0 points. Experian Health edged out FinThrive across all customer experience measures, earning at least an "A-" in all measures except operations, where it earned a B+.