KLAS: Elation Health, Lightbeam among top virtual care tools

Elation Health, Lightbeam Health Solutions and EVisit are among the virtual care companies named Best in KLAS winners for 2025.

On Feb. 5, research and insights firm KLAS released its annual list of Best in KLAS awardees in software and services market segments. For each segment, KLAS researchers ranked the software and services solutions by their overall performance. For software products, the scores were based on customer responses to 16 numeric ratings questions and four yes-no questions, all weighted equally; for service-based solutions, client feedback was ranked based on nine numeric ratings questions and three yes-no questions, also weighted equally.

Most scores were calculated by averaging all evaluations for a given solution between Dec. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024. For some solutions, the data processing window was from June 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Elation Health was ranked as the top EHR-centric virtual care platform for 2025. It earned an overall score of 89.5 on a 100-point scale and above 88 in three customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty and value. According to KLAS, the culture pillar includes metrics like whether the vendor keeps all promises and offers proactive service, the loyalty pillar includes metrics such as whether the customer would recommend the product and whether it was a part of the customer's long-term plans, and the value pillar includes metrics like whether the solution drives tangible outcomes and avoids overcharging.

Elation unseated Epic in the EHR-centric virtual care platform. In 2024, Epic scored 91.5 on the 100-point scale, with customers noting the "deep integration" benefits of its telehealth platform. Epic earned the second-highest score among EHR-centric virtual care platforms this year, with 89.4.

As of 2024, Lightbeam Health Solutions retained its top spot among remote patient monitoring (RPM) tools in 2025. The Lightbeam Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring solution scored 93.6, followed by Health Recovery Solutions -- the 2023 Best in KLAS winner for RPM -- which scored 88.6.

Lightbeam Health Solutions customers appear extremely satisfied with the solution, with the RPM platform scoring 95 and above in the culture, loyalty and value pillars. All Lightbeam customers said they would repurchase the product.

Doximity, a medical network for physicians launched in 2010, ranked first in the video conferencing platforms category, earning a score of 92.7. The vendor, which offers a telehealth tool called Doximity Dialer, improved its performance from last year, when it won the top spot among video conferencing platforms, scoring 91.7.

However, Doxy.me, which came second last year, did not rank in the top three in 2025. Doximity was followed by Zoom for Healthcare, with a score of 86.4, and Updox Telehealth, with a score of 84.6.

In the virtual care platforms (non-EHR) category, EVisit earned the No. 1 spot, receiving an overall performance score of 90 and beating its award-winning performance last year by 7 points. Most (97%) of EVisit's customers said they would buy the solution again.

EVisit's virtual care platform as a service was followed by Andor Health's ThinkAndor, which scored 88.2, and Caregility Cloud, which scored 81.5.

Collette Health ranked No. 1 among virtual sitting and nursing solutions, with an overall score of 92.8. It earned scores over 88 across all six customer experience pillars: loyalty, value, culture, operations, product and relationship. The operations, product and relationship pillars include metrics such as ease of use, phone/web support quality and overall product quality.

Finally, in 2025, KLAS introduced a new virtual care category: outsourced virtual clinician services. Iris Telehealth was awarded the top spot for its telepsychiatry services, scoring 94.6 and beating out the No. 2 solution, Access TeleCare, by more than 10 points. All Iris Telehealth solution users said they would buy the product again.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.