What is virtual nursing, and why is it on the rise?

As the most trusted profession in America, nursing is an esteemed and integral part of the healthcare industry.

According to the American Nurses Association (ANA), "Nursing integrates the art and science of caring and focuses on the protection, promotion, and optimization of health and human functioning; prevention of illness and injury; facilitation of healing; and alleviation of suffering through compassionate presence." However, amid growing challenges, such as rapidly evolving care delivery models, rising administrative burden and workforce shortages, nurses are continually asked to do more with less.

As a result, the virtual nursing care model has grown in popularity. Virtual healthcare tools have proved effective in various clinical areas, including chronic disease management, behavioral healthcare and primary care. They have also been applied to nursing in an effort to improve the nurse experience and patient care outcomes.

Below, we'll examine virtual nursing models, healthcare organizations' embrace of the care delivery model and the benefits and challenges of implementing these programs.

What is the virtual nursing model? The virtual nursing model is not new. The first documented use of telenursing dates back to 1974, when a registered nurse from Boston Hospital provided care remotely to patients at Logan Airport. Virtual nursing today, like nursing overall, varies from one healthcare organization to another. Virtual nurses can be tasked with completing admissions and discharge processes, providing patient education, medication reconciliation, rounding and more. For instance, in an ANA Innovation blog, Jennifer Ball, RN, program manager for digital and virtual care at Saint Luke's Health System of Kansas City, explains that the goal is to support on-site registered nurses (RNs) using virtual care, "We looked at what could be taken off the plate of the bedside RN and completed by a nurse on camera in the patient room." In addition to patient-facing care, experienced nurses can mentor and guide newer bedside nurses through virtual nursing models. Various virtual care tools facilitate virtual nursing, including synchronous and asynchronous telehealth platforms, remote patient monitoring tools and generative artificial intelligence. The tools enable the virtual nurse to interact with patients, families and other healthcare professionals in the rooms, as well as track patients' vital signs and, in some cases, movements in the rooms, like falls. They can alert on-site staff to major changes in the patient's health metrics, prompting timely interventions. The virtual nurse also has access to patients' EHRs and medical histories, allowing them to support bedside clinical decision-making along with other tasks.

Understanding the benefits and challenges of virtual nursing The nursing shortages plaguing the healthcare industry are among the top reasons for virtual nursing's rising popularity. In 2022, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing released data showing that the nursing workforce lost 100,000 RNs during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to lose an additional 900,000 workers by 2027. Shortages are simultaneously a contributor to and result of burnout. A majority of nurses said that their workloads had increased during the pandemic, and more than half reported feeling used up (56.4%). About half said they felt emotionally drained (50.8%), and a little less than half said they felt fatigued (49.7%) and burned out (45.1%). Virtual nursing has emerged as a tool to combat these shortages and concurrent burnout. A 2023 KLAS report revealed that virtual nursing and sitting solutions are helping healthcare organizations address staffing shortages. For the report, researchers surveyed 43 healthcare professionals, 98% of whom said their current virtual nursing and virtual sitting solution is part of their long-term plans. Of the 39 respondents who answered the question regarding their solution's impact on staffing shortages, 59% said their solution had a very positive effect, and 28% said it had a moderately positive impact. Healthcare providers also see virtual nursing as a potential recruitment tool. A survey of 789 healthcare professionals -- conducted in April 2023 on behalf of virtual care platform provider AvaSure -- shows that most (75%) believe that virtual nursing offers the opportunity to recruit nurses who are either unable or unwilling to work at the bedside. Survey results also show that 59% of respondents cited patient discharge as the top use case for virtual nursing, followed by admissions (53%), patient education (51%) and expert clinical oversight (35%). In previous interviews, health system leaders echoed this, confirming that they implemented virtual nursing to alleviate the administrative burden on bedside nurses, particularly those caring for medically complex patients. The virtual nurses take on tasks like admissions and discharge and patient education documentation, giving the bedside nurses more time to invest in hands-on care. They also noted that virtual nursing has helped reduce inpatient capacity constraints, facilitating quicker discharges and shortening wait times for emergency department patients who need to be admitted. However, the success of the virtual nursing model depends on health systems' ability to successfully tackle numerous challenges. Leaders have noted a wide range of hurdles to implementing the model, including creating and deploying new workflows, mitigating patient concerns regarding virtual nurses and establishing shared governance models. They also shared various strategies for overcoming these challenges, such as conducting listening sessions with nurses to understand the challenges of the new protocols and creating patient focus groups to explain the virtual nursing care model and address patient concerns. Further, at a session on virtual nursing at the American Telemedicine Association's annual Nexus conference in May 2024, nursing leaders highlighted the importance of building trust between the bedside and virtual nurses. To foster this trust, nursing leaders suggested giving the nurses opportunities to meet and get to know each other, making sure the nursing workforce understands both sides of the model and reassuring on-site nurses that they will not be replaced.