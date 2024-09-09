Virtual primary care 101: Usage, benefits and more

Primary care is a cornerstone of the U.S. healthcare system, offering preventive care services, care coordination support, and long-term health management. As with other aspects of healthcare delivery, primary care has gone virtual, spurred by the in-person care constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the end of the public health emergency, virtual primary care has remained a popular option, allowing Americans expanded critical access to primary care. Thus, it is important for healthcare stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of virtual primary care, including its benefits and barriers, trends in its adoption and patient perspectives.

What is virtual primary care? In its simplest terms, virtual primary care refers to conducting primary care appointments and related services through virtual care modalities, such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring and other digital health tools. According to data analytics firm Definitive Healthcare, virtual primary care includes a wide range of services, such as medication management, disease diagnosis and treatment, chronic disease management, preventive screenings and mental health support. However, the services included in virtual primary care programs differ by the entity offering them. For instance, ChristianaCare launched a virtual primary care practice in 2023 that includes virtual checkups, secure text messaging, and personalized wellness plans. Meanwhile, in-person and virtual care provider Carbon Health launched a virtual primary care model, also in 2023, that relies on telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools and digital health applications to enhance health outcomes.

Trends in adoption and utilization during and after the PHE Like with other virtual care services, virtual primary care soared during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, leveling out after in-person restrictions on healthcare were lifted. Data from FAIR Health shows that telehealth use increased across various primary care clinicians from 2019 to 2020. Physician assistants represented the most significant increase, with a jump of almost 20,000% in patients treated via telehealth during that period. Nurse practitioners followed, with an increase of nearly 9,000%, and then came pediatricians, with an increase of over 6,000%. The proportion of patients treated via telehealth also increased among family medicine physicians by 1,100% and internal medicine physicians by 2,100%. However, between 2020 and 2021, the percentage of patients seen via telehealth dropped by 36% each among physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and internal medicine physicians. It declined by 35% among pediatricians and 32% among family medicine physicians. Despite these drops, primary care physicians support using virtual care modalities. In February 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics released an analysis showing that 77% of primary care physicians said that the quality of care they were able to provide during telehealth and in-person visits was similar. Additionally, 65.5% of primary care physicians were satisfied with telehealth technology. These perceptions align with those of primary care physicians worldwide. A report released in 2023 by the Commonwealth Fund showed that 77% of primary care physicians based in the U.S. expressed satisfaction with telehealth, following primary care physicians in Australia, Canada, the U.K., the Netherlands, and New Zealand. Not only that, but 72% of U.S.-based primary care physicians also stated that telehealth implementation was easy. Easy and effective implementation is critical to the success of virtual primary care programs. Research published in April 2024 reveals that on days when primary care providers delivered care via telehealth and in-person, their EHR-based work increased by around 6%. Thus, addressing telehealth workflow challenges early in the deployment process is critical to help ease documentation and other administrative burdens associated with telehealth utilization. In addition to a well-planned implementation, there is also a need for clearer telehealth visit triage guidelines in the primary care arena. In a study published in May 2023, when the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) officially expired, primary care practice leaders noted that not all visit types are appropriate for telehealth. However, triage decision-making was left to individual practices, leading to a patchwork of approaches, the primary care practice leaders said. Efforts to improve implementation and requests for more explicit guidelines point to the value that healthcare providers see in virtual primary care services. Many organizations have deployed virtual primary care services in recent years -- including in some unusual locations. In May 2023, Atrium Health announced the implementation of a virtual primary care clinic at an apartment building in Charlotte, North Carolina. The clinic includes an on-site healthcare technician to assist with video visits and virtual examinations. The clinic also provides testing for various conditions, such as the flu, COVID-19 and strep throat. And it's not just healthcare providers. Healthcare payers, too, are investing in virtual primary care. For example, in May 2022, CVS Health launched CVS Health Virtual Primary Care. This digital care platform connects healthcare consumers with primary care, on-demand care, chronic condition management and mental health services. Through the platform, eligible Aetna and CVS Caremark members can choose various retail, community-based, virtual, and at-home healthcare options.