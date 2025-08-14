MA plans' LTSS supplemental benefits have untapped potential

Despite a 2018 rule expanding the Medicare Advantage plans' allowable supplemental benefits to include long-term services and supports, there's a lot of untapped potential, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open.

Specifically, the share of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans offering long-term services and supports (LTSS) benefits has actually gone down since the aforementioned rule, as has the proportion of members enrolled in plans with LTSS benefits.

These findings come as the nation grapples with a growing Medicare population. MA is increasingly becoming the biggest source of Medicare coverage, the researchers said, and having benefits in place to support patients and their family members will be key.

Background In 2018, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded the definition of "primary health-related supplement benefits" that could be offered under MA. Some of those supplemental benefits included LTSS, such as home health aides or even in-home medical equipment. "More than half of adults older than 65 years require some form of LTSS, with a desire to age in place in the community as opposed to nursing homes," the researchers explained in the study's introduction. "Increased provision of LTSS improves outcomes for patients and reduces healthcare costs, and providing LTSS in home or community settings can delay or potentially avoid the more expensive alternative of older adults being shifted to nursing homes." The move from CMS allowed MA plans to include LTSS as part of their benefits packages. However, according to the researchers, expanded LTSS benefits didn't come to fruition.