Medicare Advantage growth persists ahead of open enrollment

Despite a tumultuous year of CMS and provider scrutiny, health plans are heading into the 2024 open enrollment season with strong Medicare Advantage growth behind them and positive enrollment projections, a report from Better Medicare Alliance highlighted.

"Medicare Advantage continues to grow because seniors value the program as an affordable health care option. Meanwhile, Medicare Advantage is empowering physicians to deliver better, more personalized care for their patients," Kevin Spencer, chief clinical officer at Agilon health, said in the report's press release.

Medicare Advantage growth has been rapid. The share of Medicare-eligible individuals in Medicare Advantage plans escalated from 31.5% to 48.2% over the past eight years. Half of this population is now enrolled in Medicare in 2024.

This trend is expected to continue. Experts projected that Medicare Advantage enrollment would swell from 52.2% of total Medicare enrollment in 2025 to 57.1% in 2033. That is good news for payers who have invested in Medicare Advantage plans.

Trends in Medicare Advantage plan selection The most common patterns can provide some insight into consumer preferences, typical payer offerings and successful payer strategies. For example, nearly all Medicare Advantage enrollees are in a plan that combines Medicare Advantage and Part D coverage (98%). Medicare Advantage plans' ability to combine multiple types of Medicare coverage is a distinguishing factor. Also, more than half (56%) of all Medicare Advantage members are in health maintenance organizations. HMOs boast the lowest cost for members compared to other types of health plans but also have more limited offerings. In contrast, 43% of members are in preferred provider organization plans. On top of these plan selection data points, demographic data clarifies the image of the typical Medicare Advantage enrollee. Black, Latino, and Asian Medicare-eligible Americans were more likely to choose Medicare Advantage plans than white beneficiaries. Around three in ten Medicare Advantage enrollees come from one of these three demographics. In contrast, less than one in five fee-for-service Medicare enrollees are Black, Latino, or Asian. Additionally, lower-income individuals continue to dominate the Medicare Advantage population. A little over half of all Medicare Advantage beneficiaries have incomes that fall below 200% of the federal poverty level. Income is a key factor in social risk, so with over 52% of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries living on less than $24,500 per year it might come as no surprise that the social risk factors for this enrollment population are also high. For example, Medicare Advantage enrollees are more likely to live in socially vulnerable counties. Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are more likely to experience food insecurity than fee-for-service Medicare enrollees (17% versus 11%). This population is also 20% more likely to live in an area impacted by natural disasters. And four out of ten rural Medicare-eligible individuals choose Medicare Advantage.