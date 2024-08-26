What does usual source of care mean in healthcare?

Amid healthcare's larger patient care access conversation comes the notion of a usual source of care.

Distinct from a primary care provider (PCP), a usual source of care is the clinician, clinic or health center a patient will typically go to when they need something related to their medical care or well-being. A usual source of care, sometimes called a USC, can be a primary care provider, but it doesn't have to be.

Population health is currently threatened by a dearth of patients claiming a usual source of care. Below, we'll discuss usual sources of care, why they are important, why they're on the decline and how to fix it.

Defining usual source of care According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), a usual source of care is "the particular medical professional, doctor's office, clinic, health center or other place where a person would usually go if sick or in need of advice about his or her health." PCPs are typically an individual's usual source of care, but as indicated by AHRQ, they don't have to be. A usual source of care can refer to a practice instead of an individual physician, nurse practitioner (NP) or physician assistant (PA). Having a usual source of care is integral to better health outcomes, especially for an aging population, according to a Milbank Memorial Fund report. "Having a routine and reliable care source can be particularly important in middle-age to older adulthood when the risk of illness and complexity of health care needs tend to increase," the report authors wrote. Benefits of having a usual source of care include better patient experience, better access to preventive care, fewer high-risk health measures and overall better patient satisfaction ratings. The Milbank authors also indicated that usual sources of care can play a role in addressing racial health disparities. People of color and with lower incomes are more likely to report overall poor health and have lower preventive care utilization. "However, health outcomes and preventive care usage improve when these individuals have a USC," the authors explained. "In addition, having a USC significantly diminishes the association between being a person of color and/or a person of lower wealth and reporting that your care preferences are not being taken into account." Having a usual source of care is critical for middle- and older-aged adults as their risk of chronic illness continues to increase, but experts also say usual sources of care are important for kids. Pediatric healthcare is characterized by the tracking of child development, wellness checks and key services, especially vaccinations. Without a usual source of care, kids might not receive the development checks and vaccinations they need to thrive into adulthood.

Decline in usual source of care Despite the benefits of having a usual source of care, the number of individuals reporting one is seriously declining, the data shows. Per the Peterson-KFF Health System tracker, only 10.7% of adults in the U.S. reported having a usual source of care in 2022. That's down from 16.7% who said the same in 2010. Lacking a usual source of care was significantly more likely for uninsured people, 38% of whom did not have a usual source of care in 2022. That's compared to 8% of insured adults who also did not have a usual source of care that year. Race, too, factors into whether an individual has a usual source of care. In 2022, just under a fifth (17%) of Hispanic people did not have a usual source of care, compared to 9% of white people, 10% of Black people and 11% of Asian people. Finally, access to a usual source of care depended on age, with younger people being far less likely to report one compared to the over-65 crowd. While only 3% of those over age 65 lacked a usual source of care in 2022, that number surged to 19% when looking at people ages 18 to 34. The percentage of adults who reported no usual source of care continued to decline when looking at increasingly older population segments. It's not just adults who lack a usual source of care. Despite the importance of having a usual caregiver for developing kids and adolescents, the data -- although less up-to-date -- shows poor care access among the pediatric population. An AHRQ report published in 2017 using 2014 data showed that 5.8 million children, or 7.9%, did not have a usual source of care. Kids without health insurance coverage were more likely to lack a usual source of care compared to their insured counterparts.