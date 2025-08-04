Patients say prior authorizations disrupt care, add to burden

It's no secret that healthcare providers don't view prior authorizations favorably, but what's the patient perspective?

It turns out it's not so good, either, with a recent analysis in JAMA Network Open showing that patients consider prior authorizations an indication of a broken healthcare system and they bemoan the effect prior authorizations have on their treatment course.

Prior authorizations are a cost containment strategy employed by many healthcare payers nationwide. The practice requires patients and their providers to get approval for a prescribed treatment before the patient can access it.

Payers state that the prior authorization helps them determine whether patients are accessing the most effective medicine at the lowest price. However, providers have long stressed that prior authorizations delay patient access to care and add to the already mounting provider burden.

This latest report, based on qualitative survey responses from 89 cancer patients with experience with prior authorizations, found that patients tend to agree with their providers.