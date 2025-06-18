'Readiness gap' holds back GenAI adoption in healthcare, survey finds

Although healthcare organizations see many benefits to using generative AI, such as addressing the burdens of prior authorizations, electronic health record management and cybersecurity preparedness, the industry still has a steep "readiness gap" in using the technology, according to a survey by information services firm Wolters Kluwer and market research firm Ipsos released earlier this month.

More than 300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, administrators and medical librarians participated in the survey.

As part of this readiness gap, only 18% of respondents knew about formal policies on GenAI use at their organizations, and only 1 in 5 of respondents were mandated to participate in structured training.

What's behind the GenAI readiness gap Despite the lack of preparation, 67% of respondents saw GenAI as a solution to prior authorizations problems, 62% believed it could help with electronic health record management, 68% saw Gen AI improving cybersecurity preparedness and 65% said it could boost telehealth or virtual care programs. In addition, although 80% of respondents saw "optimizing workflows" as a key company goal, only 63% believed they were ready to use GenAI to help them do it. Flawed workflows need to be improved first before layering on a GenAI tool, according to Dr. Matthew Crowson, director of AI and GenAI at Wolters Kluwer Health, an information services firm. "You can't just air-drop in a tool or a GenAI solution into a suboptimal workflow," Crowson said. "You actually have to reengineer the entire workflow, as opposed to just layering these things on top and hoping you get better outcomes out of them." Other readiness challenges included staffing shortages and clinician burnout. In fact, 85% of respondents saw recruiting or retaining nursing staff as a top workforce concern with GenAI, and 76% cited "reducing clinician burnout" as an issue. Academic medical centers have readiness issues because of layoffs and a lack of capital for expenditures, Crowson explained. Vacant roles such as in nursing and medical assistant positions create difficulties for organizations to add new tools to their workflows, he suggested.



"Just to do the daily tasks regardless of technology is challenging these days, and everybody is being asked to do more with less," Crowson said. Also, many healthcare organizations are concerned about security risks in using the cloud. They also are not accustomed to working with a cloud provider, and they are unable to afford the computational hardware to use AI apps locally, according to Crowson. "There are some barriers there because it requires building that part of your technical strategy for your enterprise to operationalize," Crowson explained. "These things have to run on some hardware somewhere, whether you buy it or you rent it through a cloud vendor."