Breaking down uninsured numbers under Trump's spending law

Approximately 10 million will become uninsured over the next decade under President Donald Trump's sweeping spending law for the 2025 fiscal year, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The estimated number of people slated to lose insurance under the law is in line with what CBO released in July when the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law on July 4, 2025.

Medicaid will lose the most individuals under the spending law through 2034. Still, policies related to Medicare, the Affordable Care Act's Health Insurance Marketplaces and health taxes will also result in massive increases to the U.S. uninsured rate.

The Trump Administration's goal to reduce healthcare fraud, waste and abuse will also result in more uninsured Americans as the law's policies related to eligibility for Medicaid and Health Insurance Marketplace subsidies change.

But just how many individuals will lose Medicaid, Medicare and other sources of insurance coverage and when? And what policies in particular will lead to the most cuts?

Medicaid to see the greatest enrollment decline The spending law targeted Medicaid spending and enrollment in particular. As a result, Medicaid is slated to see the greatest decline in enrollment numbers compared to Medicare and the Health Insurance Marketplaces, according to the latest CBO projections. CBO estimated 7.5 million people would become uninsured by 2034 due to Medicaid policy changes under the spending law. That number represents three-quarters of the total 10 million slated to lose insurance under the law. In comparison, Medicare policy changes would result in about 100,000 more uninsured people by 2034. Meanwhile, policy changes to the Health Insurance Marketplaces would lead to 2.1 million more uninsured people over the next decade. Interactions among policies would also result in 300,000 more uninsured, CBO reported.

Key Medicaid policies contributing to uninsured numbers Several Medicaid policy changes in the spending law will contribute significantly to the growing uninsured population within the next decade. First, the largest contributor to the uninsured population by 2034 would be Medicaid work requirements, referred to as "community engagement" requirements in the law. The mandatory work requirements would contribute to 5.3 million uninsured by 2034, CBO projected. Section 71119 of the spending law establishes Medicaid work requirements for certain adult individuals eligible for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act's expansion rules. To maintain Medicaid coverage, these individuals must complete at least 80 hours per month of qualifying activities, including paid employment, workforce training, community service and/or half-time education. The spending law essentially eliminates state discretion to implement work requirements previously administered under Section 1115 demonstration waivers. The law requires states to implement work requirements by January 1, 2027. The second highest contributor to the uninsured number is provider tax changes, as detailed in Section 71115, which would lead to 1.1 million uninsured by 2034, CBO reported. Through Section 71115, the Trump Administration aims to stop "abusive finance practices" by limiting the use of state taxes to finance their share of Medicaid costs. In particular, the spending law restricts the use of taxes that enable providers to recoup the money through Medicaid payments and prohibits these "hold harmless" arrangements in new taxes after July 4, 2025. Thirdly, Medicaid eligibility redeterminations would lead to 0.7 million insured individuals by 2034. As detailed in Section 71107, states must more frequently conduct eligibility redeterminations, with Medicaid expansion states having to review eligibility for beneficiaries qualifying under expansion rules every six months. Finally, the moratorium on implementing a rule related to eligibility and enrollment for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Basic Health Program would lead to 0.4 million uninsured by 2034. The rule finalized under the Biden Administration seeks to streamline enrollment in these programs by eliminating barriers and simplifying requirements, including preventing renewals more often than every year, using pre-populated renewal forms and allowing at least 30 days for individuals to return documentation for renewal. Section 71102 pushes implementation of the rule to October 1, 2034.

Major Marketplace changes contributing to the uninsured rate While Medicaid is staring down major changes to enrollment, the spending law will also significantly impact Health Insurance Marketplaces. Based on the CBO analysis, the major Marketplace changes by impact through 2034 include: Permitting the premium tax credit for only specific individuals (Section 71301), which will lead to 0.9 million more uninsured people.

Requiring eligibility verification for the premium tax credit (Section 71303), resulting in 0.7 million additional uninsured people after its implementation in 2028.

Disallowing the premium tax credit in case of certain coverage enrolled in during special enrollment periods (Section 71304), leading to 0.4 million additional uninsured people.

Disallowing the premium tax credit during periods of Medicaid ineligibility because of alien status (Section 71302), creating 0.3 million additional uninsured people.

Eliminating the limitation on recapture of advance payment of premium tax credits (Section 71305), leading to 0.1 million additional uninsured people. Collectively, these Marketplace policy changes will result in about a fifth of the total projected increase in uninsured individuals under the law. More individuals will also lose access to subsidized healthcare under these policies. CBO projected the share of people with access to federally subsidized health insurance to decrease from 53% in 2026 to 37% by 2034.