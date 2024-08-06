What to do and not do when deploying virtual nursing programs

The United States nursing workforce is in dire straits. Struggling to recover from a once-in-a-century pandemic that significantly worsened existing challenges, nurses urgently need support. Increasingly, health systems are providing that support through virtual nursing programs.

Research reveals that nurses experience burnout at higher rates than their healthcare worker peers. A 2023 cross-sectional study shows that 91.1% of nurses experienced high levels of burnout, compared to 79.9% of other healthcare workers. Additionally, 61% of nurses experienced low levels of job satisfaction versus 38.8% of other healthcare workers.

Nursing shortages -- a decades-old problem -- drive the vicious cycle of burnout. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, research shows that the total supply of registered nurses (RNs) decreased by more than 100,000 from 2020 to 2021, representing the largest drop in nurses over the past four decades. Additionally, more than 610,000 registered nurses said they intend to leave the workforce by 2027 due to burnout, stress, and retirement.

Virtual nursing programs are becoming a popular strategy to curb burnout and increase retention within the nursing workforce. A 2023 survey showed that a majority of healthcare professionals (66%) believe virtual nursing will become integral to acute care delivery models. About 75% also noted that a potential benefit of virtual nursing is the opportunity to recruit nurses who are unable or unwilling to work at the bedside.

Advocate Health and St. Francis Health System are two of many healthcare provider organizations that turned to virtual nursing to combat nursing workforce challenges. As they implemented their respective programs, the organizations overcame several barriers, giving leaders critical insights into the best practices and missteps to avoid.

How health systems are using virtual nursing Advocate Health and Saint Francis Health System launched virtual nursing programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, workforce shortages had become commonplace as healthcare workers sought to move to less stressful healthcare settings or exit the industry altogether. "We had a lot of nurses that were migrating out of acute care," said Patricia Mook, senior vice president of nursing operations and professional development at Charlotte, North Carolina-based Advocate Health, in an interview with Virtual Healthcare. "We [also] had a lot of nurses that were at the time unable to work at the bedside for a variety of reasons but still wanted to work." The exodus of nurses led to missed care in the health system as nurses struggled to fill the workforce gaps. This led Mook to sit down with the health system's nursing leaders to implement a strategy to alleviate the above issues. That strategy evolved into the health system's virtual nursing program. "We started originally with bedside baby monitors," said Mook, who leads the virtual nursing program. "Very quickly, within 10 days to two weeks through brainstorming and quick initiatives, we were able to pull technology that we already had ... and we put them on a particular unit that was completely pulmonary and all pretty much COVID patients who were very, very sick. And we were able to put up a version of 24/7 virtual care within 10 days." Today, more than 20 hospitals in the Advocate Health network use virtual nurses to manage admissions and discharges. Virtual nurses also consult with less experienced nurses at the bedside to enhance care. They initially worked from an area in the hospital but can now work from home. Further, the program allows the nurses from the bedside to rotate in and out of virtual nursing, working two shifts at the bedside and one virtually. This helps alleviate the stressors of in-person work. "They're using different muscles and [are] able to have a little bit of respite from the physicality of the work that they do at the bedside," Mook explained. The virtual nursing option is particularly helpful for nurses experiencing health issues who do not want to give up their jobs. For instance, Mook noted that a nurse with immune deficiencies who could not work at the bedside could continue providing care through virtual nursing. We wanted to focus on virtual nursing because, coming out of the pandemic, we reached the highest turnover rate that this organization has had in history at 19%. Cynthia LeathersVice president and chief nursing officer, Saint Francis Health System "So [virtual nursing] allows us to really retain nurses in caring for patients and support patient care at the same time," she said. Similarly, Saint Francis Health System, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, implemented virtual nursing due to high turnover. "We wanted to focus on virtual nursing because, coming out of the pandemic, we reached the highest turnover rate that this organization has had in history at 19%," said Cynthia Leathers, the health system's vice president and chief nursing officer, in an interview with Virtual Healthcare. Before the health system could deploy virtual nursing, the various virtual care services launched across the system during the pandemic needed to be standardized. To do that, the organization created a task force to vet companies offering virtual care platforms, eventually selecting Teladoc Health. "Once we identified what platform we were going to go with, then we knew that virtual nursing was one of the first services that we wanted to launch," Leathers said. The health system began its virtual nursing efforts with its medical-surgical (med-surg) units, launching an 81-bed pilot. The virtual nurses work in a hub on the main campus, offering remote support at the bedside via cameras installed in patient rooms. Three virtual nurses work on the day shift, focusing on admissions and discharges and patient education. One nurse works the night shift, conducting 24-hour chart checks for the units. Leathers also noted that virtual nurses can only 'enter' a room once they have the patient's permission. Following a virtual "knock" via the audiovisual equipment in the patient rooms, patients must provide permission before a virtual nurse can appear on the screen. The benefits of virtual nursing have been apparent in both health systems. According to Leathers, the nurse turnover rate in the units using virtual nurses declined significantly, and the program has supported nurse recruitment. "This past May of 2024, we have hired more med-surg nurses than we have in our history," Leathers said. "I do think that virtual nursing has been a key part of that." At Advocate Health, virtual nursing has been popular among recently graduated nurses. "We found that they thoroughly enjoyed their orientation," said Mook. "They always had an experienced nurse over their shoulder." Having a more experienced nurse guide them also reduced care delays, as new grads could get the support they needed virtually, she added.