How virtual health tools are making hospital rooms 'smart'

As healthcare becomes increasingly digitized, health systems are looking to virtual health technology to enhance even the most traditional aspects of care delivery. From consultations to exams to follow-up care, nearly every part of the continuum of care can be digitized, offering numerous benefits to providers and patients alike. Health systems are implementing these technologies in a wide range of departments, including the ICU and post-surgery wards.

For New Jersey-based Virtua Health, the digital transformation of healthcare includes revamping the most basic part of the brick-and-mortar hospital facility: the inpatient room. Early in 2024, the health system partnered with the health technology company Care.ai to implement virtual health technologies to turn its standard inpatient rooms into "smart rooms."

"We're in such an interesting time in healthcare where it's changing and evolving, and we have to change as a part of that," said Michael W. Capriotti, senior vice president of integration and strategic operations for Virtua Health. "And this has just completely opened up a whole new world for us to be innovative and to support our clinical teams and our patients."

The health system is using a phased approach to installing virtual health technologies in its inpatient rooms. It plans to transform the more than 1,000 inpatient beds across its five hospitals into virtual care-enabled "smart" rooms by the end of 2025. However, this ambitious undertaking requires health system leaders to tackle several hurdles, including updating the system's technology infrastructure and fostering relationships between on-site and virtual care teams.

What the 'smart rooms' will feature Several virtual health tools will take Virtua Health's inpatient rooms from standard to smart, including cameras installed in every patient room. According to Capriotti, the health system has committed to installing 1,200 cameras systemwide, of which about 550 have been installed thus far. The traditional pan-tilt-zoom cameras sit on top of the TVs in patient rooms. Capriotti explained that there is a doorbell functionality, which triggers the TV to display the Care.ai platform. A blank circle appears on the TV, through which clinicians virtually "knock" and ask to enter the room. Once the patient agrees, the audio-video feed initiates, allowing the clinicians and patients to see and speak with each other through the TV. Additionally, the platform allows family members and other loved ones to join in on these calls. "Our virtual clinician can text them a link [and] they can link right into that exchange," Capriotti said. "We use that all the time as we're doing discharge planning, medication reconciliation if patients don't know their meds. We've pulled in patients' family members from all over the country. We can pull in another clinician, and also interestingly enough -- we didn't anticipate this -- [it] was [of] huge value in our translation services." And it's not just the cameras. Virtua Health will also implement Care.ai's ambient sensors, which are little boxes that sit below the cameras, Capriotti described. These sensors map the room with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and thermal imaging, allowing hospital staff to monitor the movements in the room. The health system is currently planning to use the sensors to reduce patient falls, one of the most common types of medical errors. In this use case, the sensors map the bed or a patient's chair and create a safe zone. Based on the patient's movement, the sensors can predict whether they're going to exit that area and have a potential fall. These are care models that traditional clinical teams are not totally used to. So there's a tremendous amount of communication and tremendous amount of change management we do to make sure that our teams understand that we're building out supportive care -- that this is not in any way meant to replace them or to do away with their jobs. Michael W. CapriottiSenior vice president of integration and strategic operations, Virtua Health "You think about how transformative that is in a traditional setting -- we do telesitting via video feed, we roll in cameras, and we watch our patients, and we are dependent on those telesitters to see any movement happening and to intervene to try to get the patient either help," Capriotti said. "This will be an earlier predictor of whether that patient is potentially at risk of a fall, and we'll be able to do an earlier intervention." Another potential use case for the ambient sensors is reducing pressure ulcers. Capriotti explained that the tool's ability to map patient beds and track movement allows it to determine how often a bedridden patient has moved and their potential risk for developing a pressure ulcer. The platform can then alert the clinical team when the patient must be rotated or moved to avoid that. Finally, the ambient sensors will enable ambient listening to support bedside clinical teams. According to Capriotti, the health system has established a safe word, which, when said inside a patient's room, triggers an alarm for help. "So, if I'm helping a patient and things are not going well, I can trigger that without having to hit an alarm, without having to necessarily even alert the patient [and] without stressing them out," he explained. As the technology rollout continues, Virtua Health and Care.ai will identify and pilot more use cases for the platform. For instance, Capriotti said the health system plans to use the platform's ambient listening capabilities to ease clinical documentation burdens.