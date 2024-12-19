Using RPM in post-surgery wards without driving alarm fatigue

Though the rate of postoperative deaths is low in the United States, a significant portion are preventable with effective post-surgery protocols. These include timely and accurate identification of patient deterioration. Technology has proven useful in alerting clinical teams to signs of patient deterioration, enabling early intervention.

In recent years, various types of technology have been employed to enhance the detection of patient deterioration, including artificial intelligence and remote patient monitoring. Prior research has shown that a wearable RPM device helped clinicians detect patient deterioration between 29 and 40 hours faster than standard monitoring methods.

Now, a new pilot study conducted by Cleveland Clinic and GE HealthCare adds to the evidence that RPM tools can provide critical information to clinicians without prompting alarm fatigue, enabling them to provide effective clinical responses, mitigate patient deterioration and reduce preventable deaths post-surgery.

According to the study's Principal Investigator Daniel I. Sessler, M.D., the risk of death during surgery has dropped compared with the death risk post-surgery.

"The background here is that almost nobody dies during surgery," he said in an interview. "Preventable anesthetic mortality during surgery is so rare that it's hard to quantify. In contrast, many people die postoperatively. If the 30 days after surgery were considered a disease, it would be the third leading cause of death in the entire world."

Thus, there is an urgent need to enhance post-surgery protocols and recovery to boost patient outcomes, and RPM could prove vital in this effort.

Benefits of RPM in post-surgical ward Despite dramatic advancements in healthcare delivery, Sessler, formerly with Cleveland Clinic and now a professor and vice president for clinical and outcomes research at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston), pointed out that post-surgery monitoring has remained largely the same for the last few decades, and this might be one reason for postoperative deaths. "We still monitor patients in hospital wards the way we did a half-century ago," he said. "But a half-century ago, patients were admitted to the hospital two days before surgery. They stayed for two weeks after surgery. We didn't operate on patients over 60. We didn't operate on people with major comorbidities, and we didn't do really large operations. It's completely different now. Patients are admitted the morning of surgery; most go home within a couple of days. Half of our patients are over 60, and we do huge operations on people no matter what their comorbidities are. So, the average acuity on surgical wards is now way higher than it was a half-century ago, but we're still monitoring the [vital] signs the same way, that is, intermittently every four to six hours." What the literature shows is that a patient's condition can precipitously change between those intermittent measurements. And what occurs then is that a patient who may have appeared well during an evening visit may have deteriorated substantially at the next visit the following morning or really [at] any interval across the course of a day. John JW Beard, M.D.Chief medical officer of GE Patient Care Solutions, GE Healthcare The intermittent nature of current monitoring standards prevents clinicians from identifying and mitigating patient deterioration in a timely manner. "What the literature shows is that a patient's condition can precipitously change between those intermittent measurements," noted John "JW" Beard, M.D., study author and chief medical officer of GE Patient Care Solutions at GE Healthcare, in an interview. "And what occurs then is that a patient who may have appeared well during an evening visit may have deteriorated substantially at the next visit the following morning or really [at] any interval across the course of a day." For that reason, continuous vital sign monitoring solutions could be critical in improving post-surgery outcomes, Beard added. Providing clinicians with a real-time view of patient health and the trends in their health metrics would support informed clinical decision-making and help clinicians minimize the risk of adverse events. For instance, GE HealthCare's Portrait Mobile solution aims to provide insight into patient health via continuous monitoring of three vital signs: heart rate, oxygen saturation and respiratory rate. The wireless wearable solution includes a wrist-worn pulse oximeter and a respiratory rate monitor attached to the patient through three chest leads. Beard noted that the staff changes the batteries for the pulse oximeter and the respiratory rate monitor approximately once a day. The device connects wirelessly to a monitoring hub in the patient room, which connects to the hospital's Wi-Fi network. This allows vital sign data to be transmitted to central viewers in the hospital. "It creates a very high-reliability connection," Beard said. "And this is essential for a continuous monitoring technology. You can imagine if there are dropouts of patient signals, the patients are then going periods of time without being monitored, which does essentially defeat the purpose of continuous monitoring." However, hospital leaders must understand the impact on the bedside provider to successfully implement this technology. RPM technology offers a wide array of information to the clinician, and administrators must be wary of overwhelming their clinical teams with alerts and data.